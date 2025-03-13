The Apache Software Foundation Announces New Top-Level Project

Wilmington, DE, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced that Apache Uniffle has graduated from incubation and is now a Top-Level Project (TLP).

Apache Uniffle is a high performance, general purpose remote shuffle service for distributed computing engines. Uniffle reduces the number of connections and random I/O in data shuffle while also reducing the memory failures for large jobs. Uniffle is currently in production and used by companies such as Tencent, iQiyi, Didi, SF Express, VIPShop, and Bilibili, among others. The amount of shuffle data processed by Uniffle exceeds PBs per day, and tens of thousands of apps are running the software. Uniffle also supports other data processing frameworks like Apache Hadoop, Apache Spark, and Apache Tez.

“We are extremely proud and excited that Uniffle has graduated from incubation and has become an ASF Top-Level Project,” said He Qi, Apache Uniffle PMC Chair. “Uniffle joined ASF’s incubator program in 2022. Since that time, the community and functionality of the software has steadily grown. We are excited to continue innovating to provide efficient and pervasive cloud shuffling services.”

Open source projects need healthy communities to thrive. The ASF provides projects with services and mentorship for building resilient and durable communities throughout their lifecycle. The Apache Incubator provides services to incoming projects (called podlings) that want to enter the ASF and adopt the Apache Way.

