Bushwacker Spirits Celebrates $200K Milestone on StartEngine

Sarasota, FL, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bushwacker Spirits is proud to announce that it has surpassed the $200K milestone on StartEngine, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s growth trajectory. The funds raised will accelerate the brand’s expansion into new retail locations and distribution channels, bringing its award-winning ready-to-drink cocktails to an even wider audience.

Founded to blend a love for great cocktails with convenience, Bushwacker Spirits has captured the essence of a tropical favorite—the Bushwacker cocktail—in a ready-to-drink format. This commitment to high-quality ingredients and premium taste has resonated with consumers and investors alike. With national interest growing, the $200K raised on StartEngine will be used to scale operations, increase production capacity, and drive further product innovation.

"We’re incredibly grateful to our community of investors for helping us reach this important milestone," said Michael Smith, CEO of Bushwacker Spirits. "This support is a testament to the demand for our unique, creamy cocktails, and it positions us to continue growing while delivering a product that people love."

With a rapidly expanding retail presence, Bushwacker Spirits is set to reach new markets and build upon its success. As the demand for ready-to-drink cocktails rises, the company is poised to meet consumer needs with its premium offering that delivers both flavor and convenience.

About Bushwacker Spirits

Bushwacker Spirits is a ready-to-drink cocktail company specializing in creamy, indulgent beverages that bring the fun and flavor of beachside cocktails to consumers everywhere. The brand is dedicated to high-quality, carefully crafted products, ensuring the perfect balance of taste, convenience, and indulgence in every can.



