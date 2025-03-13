$34.17 Bn Spices & Seasonings Market Focused Insights, 2021-2024 & 2024-2030 - Innovations in Blends and Seasonings, Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing, Demand for Convenience, Growing e-Commerce

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spices & Seasonings Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Spices & Seasonings Market was valued at USD 24.51 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 34.17 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.69%

The global spices & seasonings market report consists of exclusive data on 24 vendors. The market is highly competitive, with some of its leading players being Ajinomoto, Associated British Foods, Kerry Group, DSM-Firmenich, Cargill Incorporated, and The Kraft Heinz Company. These are leaders in terms of market size, owing to their portfolio of products for the spice and seasoning market - they have products for a host of spice blends, seasonings, and flavor enhancers for varied food applications.

Among them, Ajinomoto and Cargill are the biggest players in the flavor and seasoning industries. Associated British Foods and Kraft Heinz stress consumer-centric spice and seasoning products with popular brands like McCormick and Heinz. Kerry Group and DSM-Firmenich make use of their know-how in food innovation and sustainable practices to address the growing demand for natural, organic, and health-conscious food ingredients. Continuous innovation on the products and global distribution channels will drive the competition within these companies.

APAC region dominates and holds the largest share of the global spices & seasonings market. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is one of the fastest-growing markets for spices and seasonings, backed by its rich culinary heritage and long-standing spice manufacturing traditions. Key growth drivers in APAC include the expanding middle-class population and their increasing demand for convenience and processed foods.

Asia accounts for a significant share of global spice and herb imports, as both total and per capita consumption of these ingredients is higher in this region compared to others. Most of the world's spices are produced and processed in the tropical regions of Asia, with India and China leading as the largest spice-producing and consuming countries, driven by their traditional food cultures. Rapid urbanization in APAC has also led to increased consumption of packaged and ready-to-eat foods, further boosting demand for spice blends.

MARKET TRENDS

Innovation in Spice Blends and Seasonings



Innovation in spice blends and seasonings is seen in the global spices and seasonings market as companies are developing new unique blends to suit different consumer preferences. The increasing demand for ethnic and global flavors is encouraging brands to innovate with new formulations to provide variety and authenticity to culinary experiences. The advancement in technology alone propels this trend by making it possible and feasible to develop new products with more favorable flavor profiles targeted at health-conscious, yet convenience-seeking consumers.

Functional seasoning blends are becoming very popular today, such as the blending of turmeric and ginger for the health benefits related to anti-inflammation properties. Combining these two spices can boost metabolism, and immunity, and provide antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. For example, Ginger and turmeric have powerful anti-inflammatory properties, which could help decrease pain and protect against disease.



Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing



Consumers are demanding spices that are sustainably sourced and ethically produced. This is forcing companies to be more transparent and environmentally friendly in their practices. The result has been the inclusion of fair-trade sourcing and eco-friendly packaging, ensuring that spice production is beneficial for the planet and local farming communities. McCormick & Company and Givaudan are among the leaders in the industry, focusing on sustainability in sourcing and production.



MARKET DRIVERS

Rise in Demand for Convenience Foods



The increasing demand for convenient foods is driven by busy lifestyles. Spices and seasonings enhance the taste and appeal of meals and products, making them more desirable. Companies are capitalizing on this opportunity, as spices not only improve flavor but also simplify meal preparation, reducing the time required.

This market trend fuels the spice industry, where flavor enhancement is a key feature of time-saving food solutions. The rapid pace of modernization has led to a growing demand for convenience foods, with consumers seeking faster preparation and easy-to-consume meal options. Spices and seasonings play a crucial role in enhancing the flavors of convenience foods, including ready-to-eat meals, frozen food products, and snacks.



The demand for seasoning packets in the convenience food sector is rising, particularly for instant noodles, microwave meals, and canned soups. Since convenience foods must be quick and easy to prepare, seasoning companies produce pre-mixed seasoning packets with a broad flavor profile, eliminating the need for additional ingredients.



Natural Preservatives in Poultry Meat Products



The use of spices and seasonings in meat products helps preserve their natural flavor and extend shelf life due to their antibacterial properties. Consumers increasingly prefer natural alternatives over synthetic preservatives, driving demand for clean-label products. Herbs such as rosemary, thyme, and garlic not only enhance the shelf life of poultry meat but also serve as natural preservatives, making them a popular choice for meat and poultry companies.

The addition of natural preservatives allows spices to contribute to the poultry industry by maintaining quality and freshness. Spices like rosemary, thyme, and garlic possess natural antimicrobial properties, helping preserve meat without the need for artificial chemicals. As health consciousness grows, consumers are shifting away from chemical preservatives and opting for poultry products that incorporate natural spices as healthier alternatives.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Supply Chain Disruptions



The global spices market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and climate change, all of which have disrupted supply chains. These disruptions have led to fluctuations in the availability of key spices, such as black pepper and turmeric, resulting in price instability and inconsistencies in product supply. Shortages in major spice-producing regions, including India, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka, along with logistical and transportation challenges, have made it difficult for suppliers to meet the growing demand for spices and seasonings.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product Type: In 2024, the spices segment holds the largest market share. The segment is growing as spices give a flavor and taste to processed foods and are consumed worldwide.

By Distribution Channel: The B2B segment accounts for the largest market share and shows the highest growth of 6.06% during the forecast period, driven by food processing houses and restaurant chains.

By Application: The meat & poultry segment holds the largest market share & shows incremental growth of USD 3.32 billion. Meat and poultry products contain spices that are well in demand when they are utilized as a seasoning in preparing barbecue and grilled recipes.

By Nature: The organic segment shows the highest growth during the forecast period. The segmental growth is driven by premium consumers who are looking for chemical- and pesticide-free products.

By Geography: APAC dominates and holds the largest market share, as spices and herbs are imported from APAC globally.

Growth Factor: The global spices & seasonings market is set to grow due to a rise in demand for convenience foods and innovation in spice blends and seasonings.

