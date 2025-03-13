Acrow’s Detour Solution Maintains Traffic During Bridge Rehabilitation in Italy’s Tuscany Region

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to announce one of its modular steel bridges has been installed over the Santerno River in Italy’s Tuscan Apennines to carry traffic during a lengthy project to rehabilitate a structurally deficient bridge. With no alternate route available, the temporary detour was considered critical to the success of the project.

When inspections found serious issues with the aging bridge on the SP610 Imolese roadway between the towns of Firenzuola and Imola, traffic was restricted to a single lane with commercial vehicles limited to light trucks only. Extensive repair work would be necessary but would require closing the old bridge completely for the expected two years of construction. The route is of critical importance for commercial activities, including extractive operations, and the regional economy is also reliant on the many tourists attracted to the area’s natural beauty and rich history dating from the Roman Empire. In addition, crowds are drawn annually to the prestigious Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix run on a circuit in Imola. With an urgent need to maintain a crossing with full live load, a decision was made to install the Acrow bridge as a long-term temporary detour solution.

Acrow’s modular steel 700XS® bridge was sold to SFC Impresa on behalf of Carraro Impresa, the Contractor appointed by Città Metropolitana di Firenze (Province of Florence) to supply and install the structure. The bridge consists of 21 bays with a total overall length of 64.008 meters and a roadway width of 3.67 meters, and was completed with thrie-beam guardrails and protective steel mesh wire fence supplied by the contractor. Featuring an epoxy aggregate deck surface, the structure has a design load of 44 metric tonnes per Eurocode and Italian Standard NTC2018.

Throughout the project, Acrow worked closely to assist the design engineer, including the preparation of 3D renders to obtain landscape permits and final live load testing before commissioning. Acrow’s on-site technicians enabled the safe and efficient assembly and installation to be completed in only 10 days, including the receipt and unloading of containers.

“Acrow’s bypass solution has allowed for the safe repair of the old bridge while minimizing traffic interruptions for the duration of the rehabilitation project,” said Marco Mazzucato, Country Director – Italy. “Cost-effective and versatile solutions for many temporary and permanent applications, Acrow’s bridges are quickly and easily assembled and disassembled for future use as needed.”

Added Paul Sullivan, Acrow’s President – International Business, “A strong commitment to comprehensive service excellence combined with a long history of engineering excellence makes Acrow the ideal partner in providing customized bypass solutions to contractors. Our rapidly installed bridges are manufactured with high-quality, high-strength galvanized steel and are available for rent or purchase to provide a long service life with minimal maintenance requirements.”

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

