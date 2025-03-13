India Gears Up for a Hydrogen-Powered Future: Ecosystem Expansion to Boost Energy Security and Emission Reduction

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Hydrogen Storage & Transport Market - A Country Level Analysis: Focus on Hydrogen Production, Storage and Distribution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's hydrogen ecosystem is poised for significant expansion as the nation targets reducing carbon emissions and boosting energy security. By 2024, industrial demand for hydrogen primarily from refineries and fertilizer production continues to rely heavily on grey hydrogen (produced from fossil fuels). However, growing policy support and private investments are rapidly accelerating the shift toward green hydrogen generated via electrolysis. This transition, combined with India's existing natural gas infrastructure, lays the foundation for scaled-up hydrogen transportation and storage solutions across the country.



By 2035, large-scale deployments of hydrogen refueling stations, compressed hydrogen fleets, and liquid hydrogen logistics are expected to proliferate. Government-led initiatives, private-sector collaboration, and technological developments such as advanced tank designs and more efficient liquefaction processes are set to make hydrogen transport safer and more cost-effective.

Moreover, the Indian government's target to achieve 5 million metric tons of annual green hydrogen production by 2030 compels robust investment in associated storage and distribution. Consequently, the India Hydrogen Storage and Transport Market is projected to play a pivotal role in decarbonizing key sectors like chemicals, refineries, metallurgy, and eventually mobility, positioning the country as a major global hub for hydrogen-based technologies.



Overview of Infrastructure Requirements

Current Infrastructure: Predominantly adapted from natural gas grids, with select hydrogen pipelines linked to industrial clusters. Most hydrogen production remains captive at refineries and chemical plants, using grey hydrogen processes.

Needed Improvements: Dedicated hydrogen pipelines, expanded compressed transport fleets, and the addition of new refueling stations to facilitate widespread adoption.

Production Plants: Growing emphasis on green hydrogen from renewable-powered electrolysis plants. Established players focus on scaling capacities, while startups and global firms invest in advanced generation technologies.

Refueling Stations: Limited operational sites; upcoming stations designed to serve heavy-duty mobility pilots (e.g., buses, trucks) and bridging capacity for light commercial vehicles.

Regional Overview

North India: Dominated by refinery clusters and fertilizer plants, with growing interest in captive hydrogen.

South India: Key industrial regions exploring green hydrogen for maritime, automotive hubs, and emerging clean energy corridors.

East India: Major focus on steel/metallurgy and heavy industries, reliant on bridging grey-to-green transitions.

West India: Refineries, petrochemicals, and large-scale merchant hydrogen demand, supported by robust infrastructure investment.

Market Dynamics

Market Trends



A notable trend is the scaling of green hydrogen production as developers leverage India's abundant renewable resources (solar and wind) to power electrolysis. This trend accelerates the need for efficient storage (advanced tank types) and robust transport logistics, prompting manufacturers to innovate solutions that handle higher purity levels and larger volumes for both industrial and mobility applications.



Market Drivers



Government initiatives and investments serve as a key driver. Under programs aiming to decarbonize multiple sectors, India's public and private stakeholders allocate substantial capital to infrastructure build-outs - encompassing hydrogen production plants, transport fleets, and refueling stations. The government's ambitious target of 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030 has further catalyzed expansions in hydrogen storage and distribution, prompting faster development cycles and supply chain maturation.



Market Restraints



Despite promising momentum, high costs and technical uncertainties remain hurdles. Green hydrogen production methods are capital-intensive, and lack of standardized infrastructure can inflate logistics expenses. Compressed and liquid hydrogen also pose safety and handling challenges, necessitating stringent regulations, specialized equipment, and skilled personnel. This can deter smaller enterprises or industries without long-term financial commitments.



Key Market Opportunities



Hydrogen's growing role in heavy industry and mobility presents a major opportunity. Early adopters such as steel plants, refineries, and fleet operators increasingly see hydrogen as a pathway to meet emissions targets and energy diversification goals. Companies capable of delivering comprehensive solutions such as on-site storage, mobile distribution, and fueling networks will likely secure a competitive edge as India ramps up the transition to a hydrogen-fueled economy.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6 Infrastructure Requirements for Hydrogen storage and Transportation

1.6.1 Current infrastructure

1.6.1.1 Existing Natural Gas Infrastructure

1.6.1.2 Existing Hydrogen Infrastructure

1.6.2 Required Improvements

1.6.3 Hydrogen Production Plants

1.6.3.1 Analysis of Ongoing Production

1.6.3.2 Production Type and Installed Capacities

1.6.3.2.1 Grey Hydrogen

1.6.3.2.2 Green Hydrogen

1.6.3.2.3 Others

1.6.3.3 Upcoming Facilities and Key Technologies

1.6.3.4 Key Companies

1.6.3.5 Upcoming Technological Advancements

1.6.4 Companies Operating Compressed Hydrogen Transport Fleet

1.6.4.1 Type of fleet

1.6.4.2 Total Hydrogen Transported till Date

1.6.5 Hydrogen Refueling Station

1.6.6 Investment Analysis



2. India Hydrogen Storage & Transport Market by Application

2.1 India Hydrogen Storage & Transport Market by Hydrogen Type

2.1.1 Compressed Hydrogen Demand by Type

2.1.1.1 Grade 1

2.1.1.2 Grade 2

2.1.1.3 Ultra-high purity

2.1.2 Liquid Hydrogen

2.1.3 Others



3. India Hydrogen Storage & Transport Market by Products

3.1 India Hydrogen Storage & Transport Market by Compressed Hydrogen

3.1.1 By Storage

3.1.1.1 Tank Type 1

3.1.1.2 Tank Type 2

3.1.1.3 Tank Type 5

3.1.1.4 Bulk Industrial Tank

3.1.1.5 Fueling Station Storage

3.1.2 By Distribution

3.1.2.1 Tank Type 3

3.1.2.2 Tank Type 4

3.1.2.3 Towed Trailers

3.1.2.4 Tanker Trucks

3.1.2.5 Rail Tank Cars



4. India Hydrogen Storage & Transport Market by Consumers

4.1.1 Hydrogen Demand Projection

4.1.1.1 Natural gas market in India: Historical and forecasted growth

4.1.1.2 Industries dependent on hydrogen

4.1.1.3 Identifying green hydrogen 'early adopter' sectors

4.1.1.4 Ongoing developments, tie-ups, and pilot projects

4.1.2 Hydrogen Demand by Region

4.1.2.1 North India

4.1.2.2 South India

4.1.2.3 East India

4.1.2.4 West India



