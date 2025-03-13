Membrane Chromatography Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, with 3M, Asahi Kasei, Danaher, Merck, Cole-Parmer Instrument, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, Air Products, Purilogics and Restek

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Chromatography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Capsules Cassette & Cartridges, Syringe Filters, Membrane Filters), By Technique, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global membrane chromatography market report based on product, technique, end use and region.



The global membrane chromatography market size was estimated at USD 324.4 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2025 to 2030. The membrane chromatography market has experienced robust growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and a heightened regulatory focus on cleaning validation for downstream purification processes. As biopharmaceutical purification becomes more scrutinized, the need for efficient, cost-effective solutions has led to a surge in membrane chromatography usage. This technology offers significant advantages over traditional column chromatography, including higher binding capacities and reduced buffer consumption, which are critical for optimizing biopharmaceutical production.



Scalability and ease of use further enhance the appeal of membrane chromatography, particularly for large biomolecules such as monoclonal antibodies and viral vectors, which are pivotal in therapeutic and vaccine production. The rise in demand for biologics is compounded by stringent regulatory standards for purity and safety, compelling companies in the bioprocessing industry to adopt advanced purification technologies such as membrane chromatography. This shift is supported by forecasts indicating that the biopharmaceutical market is expected to grow substantially, necessitating innovative purification methods to maintain quality and compliance.



Regulatory approvals for biopharmaceutical manufacturing are also fueling market growth. For instance, in April 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals China successfully passed pre-approval inspections conducted by both the European Medicines Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Such achievements highlight the capacity of companies to meet regulatory demands, thereby encouraging further investments in purification technologies. As regulatory bodies increasingly endorse biopharmaceuticals aimed at addressing diverse medical conditions, the demand for membrane chromatography continues to rise.



In addition to regulatory factors, robust R&D expenditures in the biopharmaceutical sector are propelling market expansion. The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations reported that the biopharmaceutical industry's annual R&D spending exceeds USD 202 billion, significantly outpacing sectors such as aerospace and defense by 7.3 times. This trend underlines the sector's commitment to innovation and underscores the growing number of product launches, including Waters Corporation's introduction of the XBridge Premier GTx BEH SEC columns in August 2023, tailored for gene therapy applications. Such innovations epitomize the advancements that membrane chromatography brings to the biopharmaceutical landscape, driving efficiency and supporting the industry's rapid evolution.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $324.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $779.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Global





