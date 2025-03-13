Somnia Expands it's Ecosystem with 14 dApps Across DeFi, Gaming, AI, and Metaverse

New York, NY, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somnia, the high-performance blockchain designed for fully on-chain applications, is unveiling its initial ecosystem of 14 decentralized applications (dApps) spanning DeFi, gaming, AI, social, metaverse and NFTs.

The first wave of these dApps will go live on the Somnia Testnet, beginning with Playground, a web-based metaverse experience. Over the coming weeks, additional projects will be activated, with deep dives into each initiative to showcase their capabilities and impact on the Somnia ecosystem.

A Diverse Ecosystem of High-Impact dApps

The Somnia ecosystem is built to support real-time, mass-scale decentralized applications. The launch includes:

DeFi & Cross-Chain Liquidity

Salt – A self-custodial treasury coordination platform powered by decentralized multi-party computation (MPC). Salt is different from many other MPC wallets because key material is managed and secured using the blockchain itself making Salt wallets truly self-custodial.

– A self-custodial treasury coordination platform powered by decentralized multi-party computation (MPC). Salt is different from many other MPC wallets because key material is managed and secured using the blockchain itself making Salt wallets truly self-custodial. Standard – A fully on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) and perpetual exchange.

AI & Social Identity

Sogni AI – A decentralized AI network leveraging distributed computing for high-speed image generation. Users contribute device power in "Worker Mode" to earn Sogni tokens.

– A decentralized AI network leveraging distributed computing for high-speed image generation. Users contribute device power in "Worker Mode" to earn Sogni tokens. ForU AI – The Real-World AI Engine for On-Chain Communities, powering AI-DiDs that bring digital identity to life. Create, own, and tokenize AI Agents that evolve, compete, and drive real-world impact for both Web2 and Web3 communities.

– The Real-World AI Engine for On-Chain Communities, powering AI-DiDs that bring digital identity to life. Create, own, and tokenize AI Agents that evolve, compete, and drive real-world impact for both Web2 and Web3 communities. Otomata – A no-code platform for building agent-based dApps with revenue-sharing mechanics.

– A no-code platform for building agent-based dApps with revenue-sharing mechanics. LootMogul - LootMogul is an AI-powered fan-centric gaming and e-commerce platform that enables fans to create, play, and monetize their own games and merch using their favorite athletes and sports teams.

Gaming & On-Chain Virtual Worlds

YOM – A decentralized gaming and cloud streaming platform leveraging P2P Edge (DePIN) technology, enabling AAA-quality game streaming to any device.

– A decentralized gaming and cloud streaming platform leveraging P2P Edge (DePIN) technology, enabling AAA-quality game streaming to any device. Lucky Adventurer’s Gambit (Hexaplay) – A turn-based RPG featuring strategic on-chain trading mechanics and PvP combat.

– A turn-based RPG featuring strategic on-chain trading mechanics and PvP combat. Maelstrom – A tactical naval warfare battle royale game with fantasy elements and deep customization.

Metaverse & Interoperability

MSquared – A platform for building high-density virtual worlds with built-in interoperability, enabling users to transfer digital assets across multiple metaverses. MSquared is also enhancing developer tooling for immersive on-chain experiences, simplifying real-time blockchain interactions.

– A platform for building high-density virtual worlds with built-in interoperability, enabling users to transfer digital assets across multiple metaverses. MSquared is also enhancing developer tooling for immersive on-chain experiences, simplifying real-time blockchain interactions. Playground – A web-based metaverse platform for building and exploring interoperable experiences.

– A web-based metaverse platform for building and exploring interoperable experiences. Dream Builder – A 3D asset creation tool allowing users to design NFT-based avatars, objects, and worlds .

– A 3D asset creation tool allowing users to design . MML – Open-source technology for building multiplayer metaverse experiences using web standards.

NFTs & Digital Ownership

Quills – An on-chain digital collectibles project.

Building Momentum for a Fully On-Chain Future

“This is just the beginning,” said Somnia founder Paul Thomas. “With over 14 dApps already in motion across DeFi, gaming, metaverse, AI, and NFTs, Somnia is demonstrating that fully on-chain applications are not just possible—they are happening now. We are building the foundation for a scalable, decentralized ecosystem that enables high-performance applications at a level never seen before in Web3.”

As the Somnia Testnet evolves, more projects will be integrated, further expanding its ecosystem. Developers and creators interested in building high-performance, real-time applications on a fully on-chain platform are invited to explore the Testnet and contribute to the growing Somnia community.

For more information and updates, visit Somnia.Network

About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality. Somnia’s new multi-stream consensus technology achieves sub-second block certainty and higher transaction throughput. Sequential execution and compression algorithms effectively handle high-density scenarios, increasing the amount of data transferred between nodes by 10-20x. The custom database IceDB achieves 15-100 nanosecond read/write times, reducing transaction costs to less than a penny. This makes Somnia an ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, social, metaverse, finance, and other fields, serving millions of users, all on-chain, making EVM more efficient than ever before.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.