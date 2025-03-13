Global Food Metal Cans Market Set to Reach $50.69 Billion by 2031, Driven by Sustainability and Innovation

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Metal Cans Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Metal Types (Aluminum Cans, Tinplate Cans, and Tin-free Steel Cans), By Can Size, By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest industry analysis on the global food metal cans market projects a continued growth trajectory, with market value anticipated to climb from USD 36.03 billion in 2024 to USD 50.69 billion by 2031. Factors propelling this expansion include increasing consumer demand for long-lasting and sustainable packaging solutions, alongside advancements in can manufacturing technologies.



Sustainability and Recyclability as Market Drivers



The rising emphasis on sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions is carving new pathways for market innovation, particularly in the North American and European regions. Governments and regulatory authorities have been pivotal in instituting packaging waste reduction policies, incentivizing the transition towards materials that offer recyclability without compromising on quality. Aluminum cans have emerged as a notable beneficiary of this trend, given their impressive recycling rate and energy-efficient production processes.



Regional Market Insights



Geographically, the Americas maintain a robust market position, with the United States leading in market share. Meanwhile, Europe's focus on reducing plastic usage has intensified the uptake of recyclable aluminum cans.

The Asia Pacific region is marked as the most rapidly expanding market, with economic powerhouses such as China, Japan, and India driving growth. Countries in the Middle East and Africa are steadily catching up, leveraging increases in disposable income and urbanization to cater to the growing demand for metal canned food products.



Segmentation Analysis and Competitive Landscape



Market segmentation by metal type, can size, and application has highlighted the dominance of aluminum cans across the spectrum, favored for their lightweight and robust barrier properties. The competition within the global food metal cans market remains vigorous, with industry players like Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, and others leading the charge with extensive product portfolios and a focus on sustainable innovation.



The global food metal cans market is thriving amid powerful market forces. Continuous technological enhancements, a commitment to environmental stewardship, and the collective industry push towards adaptive and innovative packaging solutions are setting the stage for a decade of strong market performance and resilience.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Food Metal Cans Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Food Metal Cans Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, and South Korea).

The report presents the analysis of Food Metal Cans Market for the historical period of 2020-2024, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2031.

The report analyses the Food Metal Cans Market By Metal Types (Aluminum Cans, Tinplate Cans, and Tin-free Steel Cans).

The report analyses the Food Metal Cans Market By Can Size (Small-Sized Cans, Medium-Sized Cans, and Large-Sized Cans).

The report analyses the Food Metal Cans Market By Application (Canned Vegetables & Fruits, Canned Meat & Seafood, Canned Ready-to-Eat Meals, and, Other Applications).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Metal Types, By Can Size & By Application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Companies Profiled:

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ball Corporation

Nampak

Hindustan Tin Works

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

CCL Industries Inc.

Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Trivium Packaging

Mauser Packaging Solutions

