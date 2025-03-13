UAE Agritourism Market Report 2025, with Key Players Agri Hub, Elite Agro, Gracia, Agri Ventures, Badia Farms, Dan Company, Pure Harvest Smart Farms, Rumailah Farm and AeroFarms AgX

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Agritourism Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE Agritourism Market was valued at USD 30.21 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 38.83 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.23%. The market is witnessing significant growth, with positive future projections for agritourism in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Agritourism, a specialized branch of rural tourism, integrates agricultural activities with tourism, offering visitors an immersive, enriching, and educational experience. This sector allows tourists to explore farms, engage in hands-on harvesting, and connect with nature, while learning about sustainable farming practices and enjoying locally sourced produce. One major initiative capitalizing on this growth is the Agri Hub in Dubai.



The Agri Hub is set to position Dubai as a leading global agritourism destination, aiming to become the world's largest hub of its kind. This pioneering project will create over 10,000 jobs and promote a green economy, reflecting the UAE's commitment to transforming its agricultural sector and supporting sustainable development. The UAE agritourism market is segmented into activity, type, service, sales channel, and regional distribution. Within these categories, visitors can enjoy a variety of experiences such as farm tours, pick-your-own operations, farm stays, and cooking classes. These offerings allow tourists to connect with the land, learn about sustainable agriculture, and enjoy fresh, locally sourced produce.



Key Market Drivers



Growth in Food Tourism: Agritourism merges agriculture and tourism, offering an in-depth exploration of farming practices. Tourists can engage in activities such as picking fresh produce and enjoying farm-to-table experiences. The global food tourism market is expanding, and the UAE, with its rich culinary heritage and innovative food culture, is poised to benefit from this trend.



In November 2021, the UAE secured an additional USD 4 billion for the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (Aim for Climate), bringing its total to USD 8 billion. This joint initiative between the UAE and the US aims to strengthen agricultural resilience and food systems in the face of climate change. The rise in food tourism has positively impacted the UAE agritourism market, driving interest in farm visits, cooking classes, and experiences that highlight organic produce. Organic farms in the UAE, such as Emirates Bio Farm and Greenheart Organic Farms, offer guided tours, pick-your-own experiences, and workshops on sustainable farming, aligning with the growing demand for food tourism.



Key Market Challenges



Climatic Variability: The agritourism sector in the UAE faces challenges related to the increasing variability in climate patterns. Climate change is altering rainfall and weather patterns, causing unpredictable events such as droughts and floods, which can negatively impact agricultural productivity. This variability threatens the success of agritourism ventures, as crop failure can lead to financial losses and reduced availability of fresh produce.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Eco-Tourism: Eco-tourism, focused on sustainable travel and environmental preservation, is gaining traction globally. This trend is driven by tourists seeking authentic, eco-friendly experiences that support local communities and the environment. The growing demand for eco-tourism is positively influencing the UAE's agritourism market, where visitors can participate in sustainable farming practices, explore organic produce, and enjoy farm-to-table experiences. Farms in the UAE are embracing eco-tourism by offering sustainable and educational tours that align with environmental principles. These initiatives cater to travelers seeking immersive and responsible tourism experiences. In February 2025, a Brazilian delegation will visit the UAE to promote trade relations and showcase Brazil's agribusiness potential, further strengthening the region's focus on sustainable agriculture.



