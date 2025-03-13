GCC Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030: Saudi Arabia and UAE Drive GCC Data Center Boom with $9.49 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.48 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 9.49 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 18.2%.

The GCC data center market features several major data center operators, such as Equinix, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, Batelco, Ooredoo, Mobily, Moro Hub, and Quantum Switch Tamasuk, which have established facilities and plan further investments. In addition, the GCC data center market witnesses new announcements and investments from emerging operators, which include Agility, DataVolt, Desert Dragon Data Centers, Pure Data Centres, Sahayeb Datacenters, and others.

The GCC data center market is also seeing investments from global cloud giants such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Oracle, Alibaba, and Huawei who are developing their own dedicated cloud regions and data centers throughout the country. They have their cloud regions spread across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Doha, and Manama.

In October 2024, Khazna Data Centers announced its plan to develop a new AI-optimized data center facility in Ajman, UAE. The data center is to feature 20 data halls, with the first phase likely to go online by 2026.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations are witnessing a significant transformation in data governance, driven by rapid digitalization and countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are introducing strict data protection regulations to address concerns over cybersecurity, privacy, and economic sovereignty.

In January 2024, the implementation of Saudi Arabia's "Data Centre Services Regulations" supports the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by fostering sustainable digital infrastructure to attract investment and meet the demands of its tech-savvy, youthful population.

Considering its economic vision and technological innovations, Saudi Arabia is becoming a key player in the Middle East's digital transformation, attracting international companies and investments. The ambitious Vision 2030 initiatives, strategic position, and growing technology ecosystem of the nation are driving the data center market's potential for substantial expansion. Businesses and industries making the shift to technological-first operations have access to support throughout the Kingdom because of government-supported programs to increase internet penetration and promote digital accessibility.

LEAP Riyadh 2025 is anticipated to significantly transform the technological landscape and data center market in Saudi Arabia through substantial investments and innovative initiatives. This event will act as a platform for the shift in market dynamics, fostering growth and advancements in the upcoming years. As a result, we can expect the establishment of cutting-edge technologies, increased collaboration among industry players, and an overall enhancement of the digital infrastructure in the region. The initiatives launched during LEAP will likely attract global attention, paving the way for new opportunities and positioning Saudi Arabia as a key player in the tech industry on an international scale.

KEY REPORT FEATURES

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and GCC colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in GCC by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing GCC data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the GCC data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in GCC Facilities Covered (Existing): 92 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 83 Coverage: 6 Countries Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in GCC Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast 2021-2030 Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast 2021-2030

The GCC data center market's landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) UAE Saudi Arabia Bahrain Oman Kuwait Qatar

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

AESG

Al-Balagh Trading and Contracting Co. WLL

Aldar

Al Latifia Trading & Contracting Co

ALEC Engineering & Contracting

Arcadis

Arup

Ashi & Bushnag Co.

ASU

AtkinsRealis

BG&E

Black & White Engineering

CADD Emirates

Capitoline

Condor Group

Core Emirates

Critical Facilities Consulting & Services

Dar

DC PRO Engineering

Direct Services

Edarat Group

EGEC

EGIS

Exyte

Galfar Al Misnad

Group AMANA

HATCO

HHM Group

Hill International

ICS Nett

INT'LTEC GROUP

JAMED

James L Williams

John Paul Construction

Laing O'Rourke

Laith Electro Mechanical

Linesight

Mace

Marafie Group

McLaren Construction Group

Meinhardt Group

MEMA Architecture

MIS - Al Moammar Information Systems

Qatar Site & Power

Raghav Contracting

Red Engineering Design

Rider Levett Bucknall

RW Armstrong

SANA Creative Systems

Site & Power DK

STS Group

Sudlows

Syska Hennessy Group

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

UBIK

Jacobs

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Chatsworth Products

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Envicool

Enrogen

Grundfos

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services

Batelco

Core42

Center3

du

Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC

Equinix

Google

Khazna Data Centers

Gulf Data Hub

KEMS Zajil Telecom

MEEZA

Moro Hub

Microsoft

Mobily

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

Pacific Controls

Quantum Switch Tamasuk

stc

Tonomus

Zain

New Entrants

Agility

DataVolt

Desert Dragon Data Centers

Pure Data Centres

Qareeb Data Centres

Sahayeb Datacenters

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the GCC data center market?

What is the growth rate of the GCC data center market?

What factors are driving the GCC data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across the GCC during 2025-2030?

Which countries are included in the GCC data center market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 225 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.2% Regions Covered Middle East

REPORT COVERAGE



This report analyzes the GCC data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques Air-based Cooling Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV

Geography UAE Saudi Arabia Bahrain Oman Kuwait Qatar



