nuEra Cannabis Expands Medical Cannabis Access for Women’s Health

CHICAGO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Women’s Month, nuEra Cannabis is championing expanded access to medical cannabis for women by raising awareness about newly added qualifying conditions in Illinois’ medical cannabis program. The Illinois Department of Public Health has recently included several conditions affecting women’s health, enabling more patients to explore cannabis as a potential relief option. With dispensaries across the state, nuEra provides expert guidance and streamlined assistance to help eligible women obtain their medical cannabis card and access high-quality products.

New Qualifying Conditions for Women in Illinois

Women experiencing chronic pain, hormonal imbalances, and other challenging health conditions now have additional medical cannabis treatment options. The newly approved conditions include:

Endometriosis – Causes severe pelvic pain, heavy periods, and infertility. Cannabis may help reduce inflammation and pain.

Ovarian Cysts – Can lead to discomfort, bloating, and hormonal imbalances. Cannabis may provide pain relief.

Uterine Fibroids – Noncancerous growths that cause heavy menstrual bleeding and pelvic pain. Cannabis' anti-inflammatory properties may help.

Female Orgasmic Disorder – Affects sexual health and well-being, often linked to stress or anxiety. Cannabis may promote relaxation and improve blood flow.

"Expanding Illinois’ medical cannabis program to include these conditions is a major step toward empowering women to take control of their health," said Jonah Rapino Director of Marketing

at nuEra . "nuEra is committed to making the sign-up process as easy and stress-free as possible so that more women can experience the potential benefits of medical cannabis."

How nuEra Cannabis Helps Women Sign Up for a Medical Card

Navigating the medical cannabis system can feel overwhelming, but nuEra’s expert Medical Patient Advisors simplify the process with personalized support. Patients can schedule a consultation online or visit a nuEra dispensary for one-on-one guidance through these steps:

Book a Session – Schedule an appointment with a Medical Patient Advisor for assistance. Personalized Guidance – Advisors walk patients through the application process and eligibility requirements. Physician Appointment – Help in finding and scheduling an appointment with a registered medical cannabis physician. Application Submission – Assistance in submitting the Illinois Department of Public Health application. Receive Medical Card – Once approved, patients can access nuEra’s premium cannabis products for symptom relief.



nuEra Dispensaries – Convenient Locations Across Illinois

nuEra Cannabis is committed to accessibility and patient support, with multiple dispensary locations across Illinois, including:

Patients can visit any of these locations to learn more about the medical cannabis program, speak with an advisor, and find products suited to their specific needs.

Why Choose nuEra Cannabis?

Dedicated to women’s health and wellness

Safe, high-quality medical cannabis products

Expert guidance through the medical card application process

Convenient dispensary locations across Illinois

Take Control of Your Health Today

Women suffering from these conditions are encouraged to explore medical cannabis as a relief option. To check eligibility, schedule an appointment, or visit a dispensary, go to www.nuEracannabis.com or stop by one of our eight dispensary locations.

