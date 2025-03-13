L.B. Foster Company to Present Virtually at Sidoti Small Cap Conference on March 20, 2025

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR, the “Company”), announced today that John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Thalman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on March 20, 2025, beginning at 2:30 PM EST. Presentation materials for the conference will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations” the morning of the conference.

A video webcast and a video replay will be available online. A webcast registration link will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com, under the Investor Relations page, on the day of the event. Video replay will remain available for 90 days.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

