Form 8 (OPD) Amendment

 | Source: Renewi PLC Renewi PLC

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
Amendment: This form amends RNS 5912P published at 12 noon on 11 December 2024. Please refer to section 3A.

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Full name of discloser:Renewi plc
(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Renewi plc
(d)        Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?OFFEREE
(e)        Date position held:
        The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		12 March 2025
(f)        In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”		N/A

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary Shares of £1.00 each par value
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:Nil0Nil0
(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil0Nil0
(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:Nil0Nil0


        TOTAL:		Nil0Nil0

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:Nil
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:N/A

3.        POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors’ and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

a) Holdings of directors of Renewi plc:

NameNumber of Ordinary Shares heldPercentage of total issued share capital (to two decimal places)Beneficial Owner/ Controller
Otto de Bont391,9070.48Otto de Bont
Annemieke den Otter87,2400.10Annemieke den Otter
Luc Sterckx28,5000.03Luc Sterckx and Christine Stymans*
Total:507,6470.63 

*Close relative of Luc Sterckx

a) Options and awards held by directors of Renewi plc:

NameNumber of Renewi shares awardedDate of grantDate of vesting Date of expiryExercise price
Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
Otto de Bont16,27222 June 202022 June 202522 June 2025Nil
 22,79816 June 202216 June 202516 June 2025Nil
 24,24119 June 202319 June 202619 June 2026Nil
 14,6445 June 20245 June 20275 June 2027Nil
Annemieke den Otter

18,30219 June 202319 June 202619 June 2026Nil
 12,4385 June 20245 June 20275 June 2027Nil
NameNumber of Renewi shares awardedDate of grantDate of vestingDate of expiryExercise price
LTIP
Otto de Bont94,93116 June 202216 June 202516 June 2025Nil
 136,59019 June 202319 June 202619 June 2026Nil
 109,8315 June 20245 June 20275 June 2027Nil
Annemieke den Otter20,43216 June 202216 June 202516 June 2025Nil
 92,81419 June 202319 June 202619 June 2026Nil
 74,6305 June 20245 June 20275 June 2027Nil

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”


None.

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”


None.

(c)        Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)NO


Date of disclosure:13 March 2025
Contact name:Ute Ball
Telephone number:020 3991 2544

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.