Virbac: Public Release of the Year-End Consolidated Accounts at 31 December 2024

Public release of Virbac Consolidated Accounts at 31 December 2024.

The Group released its 2024 Consolidated Accounts. The document is available on the corporate website, at corporate.virbac.com, under “Investors”, “Financial Reports”.

The accounts were audited by the statutory auditors and examined by the board of directors on March 12, 2025. The report of the statutory auditors is in the process of being issued.

Attachments