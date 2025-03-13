Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Report 2025-2030, By Type (Handheld, Compact), Application (Diagnosis, Treatment Planning), Disease, End-use, Region and Segment Forecasts

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Handheld, Compact), By Application (Diagnosis, Treatment Planning), By Disease, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. The study segments the global urology ultrasound devices market report on the basis of type, application, disease, end-use, and region.

The global urology ultrasound devices market size was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2025 to 2030. Major factors contributing to the industry growth include the rising prevalence of urological disorders like kidney stones and prostate cancer, technological advancements such as AI-enabled and portable ultrasound devices, and the aging population, which is more prone to urological conditions. These factors, coupled with increasing awareness and early detection efforts, are fueling the market's expansion.



Urology ultrasound systems are highly efficient as they provide a non-invasive, safe, and cost-effective method for diagnosing, monitoring, and guiding treatments for various urological conditions. They deliver real-time imaging, enabling accurate visualization of the kidneys, bladder, prostate, and other urological structures, which is essential for detecting issues like kidney stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and prostate cancer. Additionally, their portability and ease of use make them ideal for point-of-care diagnostics and outpatient settings, allowing for faster clinical decisions.

Advanced features, such as Doppler imaging, 3D/4D capabilities, and AI integration, enhance diagnostic precision and enable detailed treatment planning. Furthermore, urology ultrasounds assist in guiding minimally invasive procedures like biopsies, catheter placements, and stone removal, ensuring greater accuracy and reducing the risk of complications. Their versatility also extends to post-surgical evaluations and monitoring of chronic urological conditions, making them indispensable tools in modern urology care.



The growing prevalence of urological conditions such as kidney stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostate cancer, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and bladder dysfunction is further contributing to the market growth. These conditions are becoming increasingly common due to factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, dietary habits, and rising rates of obesity and diabetes. For instance, prostate cancer remains one of the most diagnosed cancers among men globally, while kidney stones affect millions annually, driving the demand for effective diagnostic and monitoring tools. The increasing burden of these conditions highlights the critical role of urology ultrasound systems in early detection, treatment planning, and follow-up care, thereby propelling market expansion.

Key Urology Ultrasound Devices Companies Profiles in the Report include:

Koninklijke Philips

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Esaote

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of urological disorders

3.2.1.2. Growing demand for noninvasive diagnosis

3.2.1.3. Rising geriatric population

3.2.1.4. Advancements in technology

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of advanced ultrasound systems

3.2.2.2. Complex regulatory environment

3.3. Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Urology Ultrasound Devices Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Urology Ultrasound Type Market Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Handheld

4.5. Compact

4.6. Cart/Trolley



Chapter 5. Urology Ultrasound Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Urology Ultrasound Application Market Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Diagnosis

5.5. Treatment Planning

5.6. Guidance for procedures

5.7. Monitoring

5.8. Screening



Chapter 6. Urology Ultrasound Devices Market: Disease Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Urology Ultrasound Disease Market Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Disease, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Prostate Disorders

6.5. Kidney Disorders

6.6. Bladder Disorders

6.7. Testicular Disorders

6.8. Post-Surgical Evaluation

6.9. Other Disorders



Chapter 7. Urology Ultrasound Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Urology Ultrasound End Use Market Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

7.5. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

7.6. Other End Users



Chapter 8. Urology Ultrasound Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis By Type, Application, Disease, End Use

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Key company market share analysis, 2024

9.4. Company Position Analysis

9.5. Company Categorization (Emerging Players, Innovators and Leaders

9.6. Company Profiles

