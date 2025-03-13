Melmed Law Group Expands Employment Law Team with Attorney Amanda Marshall

Meet Attorney Amanda Marshall

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is pleased to announce the addition of Amanda Marshall as an Intake Attorney to its growing employment law team.

Amanda Marshall is an attorney at Melmed Law Group, where she focuses on claims related to wage-and-hour class actions, discrimination , wrongful termination , and whistleblower retaliation. She is a passionate employment law advocate dedicated to ensuring that workers' voices are heard and their rights are protected.

Amanda has 2.5 years of experience in employment and labor law, with a niche focus on wage and hour class actions and intake.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Amanda developed a passion for law from a young age. During law school, she was a Dean’s Scholar and actively participated in Advocacy programs and the Social Justice Policy Journal of the South. She was also a member of the Black Law Student Association, the Public Interest Law Society, and the Tax Law Society.

Amanda earned her Juris Doctor from Paul M. Hebert Law School in Baton Rouge, LA, and holds a Bachelor of Science from Lamar University in Beaumont, TX. She is a member of the Indiana State Bar Association.

Her approach to employment law is guided by the belief that “Advocating for yourself is a form of self-love, make use of it.”

To learn more about Amanda Marshall and her role at Melmed Law Group, visit her profile here or connect with her on LinkedIn .

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassmen t, discrimination , wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

Media Contact: Paniz Rad

Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com

Website: www.melmedlaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94c2d136-f6ab-40fc-a657-18ac75863c39