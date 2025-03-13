2025 Extrusion Coated Materials Market Report: North America, Europe and Asia Drive Extrusion Coating Growth in Packaging & Commercial Sectors

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extrusion Coated Materials Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Extrusion Coated Materials Market Report 2025 is the second edition of the report that focuses on the global market for extrusion coated materials. After previous editions detailing regional markets for extrusion coated materials, the 2025 edition includes sections for each main region and also includes a global overview.

Applications covered in this report include flexible packaging, liquid packaging, photographic, and commercial. The commercial segment is further broken down into 12 subsegments. The report also includes a regional assessment.

The extrusion coating industry value chain is complex and has a large number of players, such as raw material and chemical suppliers, coating and laminating companies and users. In this competitive environment, we believe that companies need to regularly monitor their chosen markets and benchmark against that of their competitors.

The Extrusion Coated Materials Market Report 2025:

Covers various market segments: flexible packaging, liquid packaging, photographic, commercial

Commercial segment subdivides into 12 detailed subsegments

Regional assessment included in the report for Europe, North America and Asia

Complex extrusion coating industry value chain analyzed

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Segmentation

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Structure

3.2.1. Raw Material Suppliers

4. Global Market for Extrusion Coated Materials

4.1. Global Market by Region

4.2. Global Market by Market Segment

4.3. Global Market by Material

4.4. Globalization of the Industry

4.5. Market Drivers

5. European Market for Extrusion Coated Materials

5.1. Market Structure

5.2. European Market by Market Segment

5.2.1. Flexible Packaging

5.2.2. Liquid Packaging

5.2.3. Photographic

5.2.4. Commercial - Packaging Boards

5.2.4.1. Folding Cartons

5.2.4.2. Tableware

5.2.4.3. Ovenable

5.2.5. Commercial - Packaging Papers

5.2.5.1. Mill Wrappers

5.2.5.2. Sacks

5.2.5.3. Case Liners

5.2.5.4. Industrial Wrappings

5.2.5.5. Envelopes

5.2.6. Commercial - Technical

5.2.6.1. Medical/Hygiene

5.2.6.2. Release Liners

5.2.6.3. Overlaminating Films

5.2.6.4. Insulation Facings

5.2.6.5. Building Membranes

5.2.7. Miscellaneous

5.3.Prospects for Extrusion Coating

5.4. European Market by Material

5.4.1. Boards

5.4.2. Papers

5.4.3. Films

5.4.4. Aluminum Foils

5.4.5. Other Materials

5.4.6. Polymers

5.5. Market Summary

6. North American Market for Extrusion Coated Materials

6.1. Market Structure

6.2. North American Market by Market Segment

6.2.1. Flexible Packaging

6.2.2. Liquid Packaging

6.2.3. Photographic

6.2.4. Commercial - Packaging Boards

6.2.4.1. Folding Cartons

6.2.4.2. Tableware

6.2.4.3. Ovenable

6.2.5. Commercial - Packaging Papers

6.2.5.1. Mill Wrappers

6.2.5.2. Sacks

6.2.5.3. Case Liners

6.2.5.4. Industrial Wrappings

6.2.5.5. Envelopes

6.2.6. Commercial - Technical

6.2.6.1. Medical/Hygiene

6.2.6.2. Release Liners

6.2.6.3. Overlaminating Films

6.2.6.4. Insulation Facings

6.2.6.5. Building Membranes

6.2.7. Miscellaneous

6.3. Prospects for Extrusion Coating

6.4. North American Market by Material

6.4.1. Boards

6.4.2. Papers

6.4.3. Films

6.4.4. Aluminum Foils

6.4.5. Other Materials

6.4.6. Polymers

6.5. Market Summary

7. Asian Market for Extrusion Coated Materials

7.1. Market Structure

7.2. Asian Market by Market Segment

7.2.1. Flexible Packaging

7.2.2. Liquid Packaging

7.2.3. Photographic

7.2.4. Commercial - Packaging Boards

7.2.4.1. Folding Cartons

7.2.4.2. Tableware

7.2.4.3. Ovenable

7.2.5. Commercial - Packaging Papers

7.2.5.1. Mill Wrappers

7.2.5.2. Sacks

7.2.5.3. Case Liners

7.2.5.4. Industrial Wrappings

7.2.5.5. Envelopes

7.2.6. Commercial - Technical

7.2.6.1. Medical/Hygiene

7.2.6.2. Release Liners

7.2.6.3. Overlaminating Films

7.2.6.4. Insulation Facings

7.2.6.5. Building Membranes

7.2.7. Miscellaneous

7.3. Prospects for Extrusion Coating

7.4. Asian Market by Material

7.4.1. Boards

7.4.2. Papers

7.4.3. Films

7.4.4. Aluminum Foils

7.4.5. Other Materials

7.4.6. Polymers

7.5. Material Prospects

7.6. Market Summary

8. Company Profiles

