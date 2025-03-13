Pixalate’s Q4 2024 LATAM Programmatic Seller Supply Path Optimization (SPO) Rankings: Google AdExchange No. 1 on Web in Brazil, Digital Turbine Leads on Mobile Apps in Mexico, Magnite No. 1 on Samsung CTV in Mexico

London, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2024 Latin America Supply Path Optimization Rankings for Programmatic Ad Sellers in Mexico and Brazil .

This Pixalate report series ranks sell-side platforms (SSPs) across the web, mobile apps, and Connected TV (CTV) according to their Supply Path Optimization (SPO) Score in key global ad economies. Pixalate’s SPO Score is a Seller Trust Index metric that uses the SupplyChain Object (SCO) to verify the volume of country-level ad impressions where the SSP is identified as an authorized direct ad seller in publishers’ ads.txt or app-ads.txt files.

In addition to the Mexico and Brazil reports, Pixalate released SSP SPO rankings for the U.S. , Canada , China , Japan , Singapore , India , the United Kingdom , France , Spain , Israel , Ukraine , Netherlands , and Germany .

Pixalate's data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across 100+ billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q4 2024 to compile the research in this series.

Web SSP SPO Leaders in LATAM

Rank Mexico Brazil 1 Google AdExchange (99) Google AdExchange (95) 2 Seedtag (92) mgid (91) 3 Magnite (87) Seedtag (89)

Table depicts the SSP and respective SPO Score from a country's Q4 2024 Pixalate Seller Trust Index.

Download the reports to see the entire web SSP SPO leaders across LATAM, including the unique number of domains’ ads.txt files on which the SSP is listed as an authorized direct ad partner.

Mobile App SSP SPO Leaders in LATAM

Rank Mexico Brazil 1 Digital Turbine (97) Google AdExchange (97) 2 Verve (90) Digital Turbine (93) 3 InMobi (89) Verve (89)

Table depicts the SSP and respective SPO Score from a country's Q4 2024 Pixalate Seller Trust Index.

Download the reports to view the entire mobile app SSP SPO leader list across LATAM, including the unique number of apps’ app-ads.txt files on which the SSP is listed as an authorized direct ad partner.

CTV SSP SPO Leaders in LATAM

Roku

Rank Mexico 1 Google AdExchange (99) 2 OpenX (79) 3 xandrMonetize (75)

Table depicts the SSP and respective SPO Score from a country's Q4 2024 Pixalate Seller Trust Index.

Download the reports to view the entire CTV app SSP SPO leader list across LATAM, including the unique number of apps’ app-ads.txt files on which the SSP is listed as an authorized direct ad partner.

Samsung Smart TV

Rank Mexico 1 Magnite (85) 2 Google AdExchange (78) 3 xandrMonetize (74)

Table depicts the SSP and their respective SPO Score from the Q4 2024 Pixalate Seller Trust Index in a given country.

Download the reports to view the entire CTV app SSP SPO leader list across LATAM, including the unique number of apps’ app-ads.txt files on which the SSP is listed as an authorized direct ad partner.

Download the SSP SPO Rankings:

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release and the Supply Path Optimization (SPO) Rankings for Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) (the ‘reports’), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.