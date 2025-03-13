The Picklr Will Open in Westfield, Indiana, in Early 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Picklr , North America’s fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, headquartered in Kaysville, Utah, announced that its third Indiana club is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2026. The 32,000 sq. ft. Picklr will feature 12 courts—including 2 championship-sized courts—with high-quality proprietary outdoor surfacing from Just Courts , the official court layer for The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and The Picklr; as well as a full pro shop; private community/event room; and a patio for outdoor events.

The Picklr Westfield will be located in a newly built, free-span building as part of a retail development project at 191st Street and Grand Park Boulevard, directly across from the giant Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. Members of The Picklr will have access to unlimited open play, league play, and tournaments, and an option to enroll in private and semi-private lessons and clinics by The Picklr’s certified trainers. Additionally, members will have the ability to use their membership at all of The Picklr locations nationwide.





The Picklr’s indoor courts feature high-quality outdoor surfacing with overhead sound baffling and lighting. A full pro shop, a private community/event room, and an outdoor patio will be a few of the amenities at The Picklr in Westfield, Indiana.

“We are very excited to bring The Picklr to Westfield as our third location in central Indiana,” commented Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock, local Indianapolis businessmen, managing partners of Pickle Indy, LLC, franchise owners of The Picklr Indianapolis Keystone Crossing and co-owners of The Picklr Noblesville. “This new location across the street from Grand Park, the Midwest’s premier sports campus with 2.5 million visitors a year, is perfect for avid pickleball players and a great location for expanding the reach of this sport. We’d like to thank Scott Willis, Mayor of Westfield, and Birch Dalton for their enthusiasm and support.”

This new club continues The Picklr’s commitment to meeting the demand for top-notch indoor pickleball experiences while partnering with enthusiastic franchise owners who support and nurture The Picklr's pickleball communities nationwide. This new club is part of The Picklr’s national expansion, including more than 475 new locations with roughly 4,750 courts being built over the next few years.

Gilreath and Brock have plans to open six new locations throughout central Indiana. Players can learn more about the Indianapolis Keystone Crossing and Noblesville locations here .

Players can learn more about the Westfield, Indiana, location at: https://thepicklr.com/location/westfield-in/

