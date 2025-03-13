HealthPRO Canada Recognized As One Of 2025 Best Workplaces™ Led by Women

Oakville, ON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPRO Canada, Canada’s national group contracting provider for healthcare, is proud to announce it has been named as one of the 2025 Best Workplaces™ Led by Women. As a part of their Lead. Inspire. Accelerate. Women in the Workplace 2025 campaign, Great Place to Work® is honouring the organizations that are setting the standard for inclusive, equitable, and empowering workplaces for women across Canada.



“At HealthPRO Canada, we believe that strong leadership drives strong workplaces, and when women lead, they bring unique perspectives, bold innovation, and a deep commitment to creating inclusive cultures,” says Christine Donaldson, President and CEO of HealthPRO Canada. “We are proud to be part of a growing movement that sets the standard for empowering women across industries, ensuring they have the opportunity to lead, inspire, and accelerate change.”

HealthPRO Canada received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

This recognition underscores the impact of strong leadership from women in senior roles and their commitment to fostering diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace cultures. On the backs of our 2024 Best Workplaces in Healthcare recognition and our third consecutive year being Certified by Great Place to Work®, this achievement highlights our ongoing dedication to empowering women in leadership and creating an environment where all employees can thrive.

About HealthPRO Canada:

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. HealthPRO Canada is a leader in procurement – the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare.

A trusted partner in Canada's healthcare supply chain for more than 25 years, HealthPRO Canada facilitates and manages modern, innovative and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment and medications.





About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

Attachment