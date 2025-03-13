Geb-Ra Organics Founder Calls for a Bold Shift into Clean Energy and a Self-Reliant Future

Selma, Alabama, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For quite some time now, humans have been at a crossroads that demands immediate, tangible action in a world increasingly ravaged by climate change, economic instability, and political turmoil. Droughts in the Amazon, recent record-breaking hurricanes in the Southeastern States, and disappearing Arctic ice are just the beginning. Yet, amid this chaos, people are still debating whether climate change is real, paralyzed by fear and misinformation. For Ali Simeto, a visionary, reformist, and the founder of Geb-Ra Organics, this paralysis is costing time that living organisms don’t have.

“Every day I hear these predictions – the sea levels are rising faster, Amazon is soon to dry up. We can’t afford to keep talking in circles while our world literally crumbles around us,” Simeto declares. “Look at the last hurricane. The next one is already on its way, and it won’t wait for us to figure our lives out.”

Simeto’s frustration is palpable. With his company, Geb-Ra Organics, he aims to tackle global hunger and energy insecurity head-on with a transformative solution: self-sustaining agricultural microgrids. Imagine compact, pyramid-shaped farms built from recycled shipping containers, each equipped to grow food and generate clean energy using solar, wind, and hydropower. These structures are more than just farms; they are self-contained ecosystems designed to keep small communities fed and powered, no matter the weather or political upheavals around them.

“Here’s the thing, we don’t need a rocket ship to fix this. We don’t need some pie-in-the-sky technology that’s years away. We already have solar panels, we have wind turbines, we have thermal systems that can harness heat even after the sun goes down,” Simeto asserts. “But instead of using them, we’ve got oil tankers rotting away in harbors and shipping containers just rusting out. All because certain people want to keep their hands in the cookie jar, protecting their profits instead of protecting the planet.”

The cornerstone of Geb-Ra’s vision is the idea of microgrids: localized, self-sustaining energy networks that can operate independently or connect to larger power systems. For Simeto, these microgrids are more than just an alternative; they’re a necessity in an era where the fragility of large-scale power infrastructure has become glaringly apparent.

“I’ve created a model where every pyramid farm is its own system. If one goes down, the others keep running. That’s resilience,” Simeto proudly shares. This decentralized model challenges the very core of the current energy and agricultural systems, which rely on massive, interconnected grids vulnerable to disruption, whether by natural disasters or human sabotage. Instead, Simeto envisions a world where cities become a network of self-sustaining communities, each microgrid a fortress of stability in an unstable world.

“People think the solution to world hunger is just shipping more food around, but what happens when the roads are flooded or the ports are closed? Supply chains need to be stronger than that,” he states. “We need to bring food production closer to where people live, not thousands of miles away. And if we’re generating energy right there on-site, then we’re solving two problems at once.”

The urgency of the situation is clear through many statistics and reports. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned that 3.6 billion people live in regions highly vulnerable to climate change, with food and water security among the top concerns. Globally, 2 billion people already lack access to safe drinking water, while over 600 million suffer from foodborne illnesses annually. Meanwhile, in vulnerable regions, the death rate from extreme weather events is already 15 times higher than in more resilient parts of the world. The data is a stark reminder that time is truly running out. As Simeto bluntly puts it, “If not now, then when.”

One example that Ali Simeto shares is materials like old shipping containers that can be repurposed into farm units. “We don’t need to build everything from scratch. We can use what’s already out there, what’s being wasted, and turn it into something that can feed and power a community,” he states. This forward-thinking leader also calls for investors and donations to accelerate these innovations.

“If you want to be part of something bigger, something that’s going to last, then join us,” he asserts. “Because the way I see it, we’re either building a future together, or we’re watching it fall apart.”

Media Contact

Name: Ali Simeto

Email: info@geb-raorganics.com



