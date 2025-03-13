When it comes to EVs, Northwest drivers are fueled by saving money over saving the planet

SEATTLE, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain popularity on the roads, a new poll from PEMCO Mutual Insurance shows that Pacific Northwest drivers are more interested in saving money than saving the planet, when it comes to making the switch to a fuel-efficient vehicle.

According to the poll of Washington and Oregon drivers, only 1 in 10 respondents drive an electric vehicle now, but more than two-thirds say they’re likely to switch over to an electric or hybrid vehicle the next time they’re in the market for a new car.

But what’s driving their interest in making the switch? Surprisingly, it’s not just about helping the environment. While EVs are often praised for their sustainability, PEMCO’s recent poll finds the real motivator for most Northwest drivers may be more about saving money. Nearly half (44%) say cutting gas costs is their main reason for considering an EV with another 12% stating they’ll purchase to take advantage of the tax credits, while only 38% cite reducing carbon emissions as a top factor.

And our views have changed over time, in 2021 more than half (54%) of drivers said lowering emissions was a key reason to go electric and only 6% said taking advantage of tax credits would influence their decision.

However, drivers still find prominent barriers to making an electric vehicle work for their lifestyle. Nearly half of all respondents said they’d be more likely to make the switch if there were more charging stations available, or if EVs could travel further on a single charge—both factors contribute to "range anxiety," or the fear of running out of power before reaching a charging station. This concern remains a significant hurdle for many drivers considering the transition to electric vehicles.

Despite residents continually shifting more toward electric vehicles for a variety of reasons, most Pacific Northwest drivers don’t believe they’ll see the roads filled with only electric vehicles anytime soon, with 71% predicting that change won’t come for at least another 5 – 15+ years, and drivers are split on whether that day will ever come at all—half say they don’t believe we’ll ever reach 100% EV adoption.

“We know that the Pacific Northwest is particularly environmentally conscious, so it’s no surprise that more and more people are looking to play their part in reducing emissions,” said PEMCO spokesperson Jennifer Hawton. “But while interest in EVs continues to grow, practical concerns like charging infrastructure and range anxiety are still holding many drivers back. As technology advances and accessibility improves, we may see adoption accelerate—but for now, most Pacific Northwest residents see the shift as a gradual one rather than an overnight change.”

The poll also highlighted significant skepticism about driverless vehicles. Two-thirds (66%) of respondents say they don't trust the technology behind driverless vehicles. A striking majority also don't believe driverless cars will contribute to safer roads or reduce traffic (63% and 66%, respectively).

Concern over the safety of sharing the road with autonomous cars has increased by 10% since 2021, with nearly two-thirds (66%) of respondents saying they don’t trust the technology behind driverless vehicles. A majority also don’t believe driverless cars will contribute to safer roads or reduce traffic. While 47% of respondents expressed some interest in owning a driverless vehicle, most remain cautious about the technology’s potential and its impact on road safety.

While most drivers say they’ll choose an electric or hybrid vehicle for their next car, there are many that aren’t quite ready – 31% of drivers said they’re not likely to make the switch.

PEMCO Mutual Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by Qualtrics, that asked Washington and Oregon residents questions about attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The sample size, 420 respondents in the Seattle Metro (King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties) region, 402 respondents in the Portland Metro (Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas, Washington Counties), and 383 respondents in the Spokane area (Spokane and Stevens Counties) yields an accuracy of +/- 5.0% respectively at the 95% confidence level. In other words, if this study were conducted 100 times, in 95 instances the data will not vary by more than the associated error range.

