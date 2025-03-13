Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 14, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (“Pacira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCRX) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between August 2, 2023 and August 8, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Pacira investors have until March 14, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the complaint, on August 9, 2024, Pacira issued a press release announcing the outcome of its patent infringement lawsuit against eVenus. The company disclosed that the court had ruled its U.S. Patent No. 11,033,495 (the “‘495 patent”) invalid, thereby confirming that eVenus was not infringing on any rights.

The ‘495 patent covers Exparel, Pacira’s primary revenue driver, accounting for approximately 80% of the company’s total revenue. Analysts have expressed concerns that this ruling could undermine the validity of Pacira’s other patents, potentially paving the way for increased generic competition and higher litigation costs.

Following this announcement, Pacira’s stock price plummeted. After closing at $22.36 per share on August 8, 2024, the stock fell to a low of $11.70 per share on August 9, 2024, marking a single-day decline of over 47%.

