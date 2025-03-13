FTAI Aviation Ltd. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. March 18, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises FTAI Aviation Ltd. ("FTAI Aviation" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FTAI) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between July 23, 2024 and January 15, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). FTAI Aviation investors have until March 18, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

The Complaint asserts that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made statements that were materially false and/or misleading, and also failed to reveal significant negative facts regarding the Company’s business, operations, and future outlook. Specifically, the Complaint claims that the Defendants did not disclose to investors the following: (1) the Company categorized one-time engine sales as Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) revenue, despite FTAI only performing limited repair and maintenance work on the engine assets sold; (2) FTAI misrepresented whole engine sales as individual module sales, which resulted in an inflated representation of sales and demand; (3) the Company depreciated engines not currently leased, which misleadingly reduced the reported cost of goods sold and artificially inflated EBITDA; and (4) due to these issues, the Defendants’ positive statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable foundation.

