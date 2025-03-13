Blum Holdings Inc. Releases 2024 Annual Report: Executive Summary

DOWNEY, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blum Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMH) (the “Company,” “Blüm,” “Blüm Holdings,” “we” or “us”), a California-based publicly traded holding company and cannabis operator, is proud to announce the release of its “2024 Annual Report: Executive Summary”.

“The Executive Summary highlights Blüm’s significant financial and operational transformation over the past year,” said Sabas Carrillo, Chief Executive Officer of Blüm Holdings. “Through strategic restructuring, substantial debt reduction, and a disciplined focus on core operations, we have meaningfully strengthened our financial foundation. Despite ongoing industry challenges, we believe our ability to streamline operations, optimize our asset portfolio, and enhance financial efficiency has positioned us for long-term growth. Additionally, we believe that our resilience and execution discipline have set the stage for continued success, and we look forward to building on this momentum in 2025 and beyond.”

The full “2024 Annual Report: Executive Summary,” including comprehensive financial charts and management discussions, can be viewed here.

About Blüm Holdings

Blüm Holdings is a leader in the cannabis sector. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service makes us a trusted name in the cannabis industry, dedicated to shaping its future. Blüm Holdings, through its subsidiaries, operates leading dispensaries throughout California as well as several leading company-owned brands including Korova, known for its high potency products across multiple product categories, including the legendary 1000 mg THC Black Bar. As both a holding company and a marketing platform, Blüm aims to leverage its growing ecosystem to accelerate customer and retail investor acquisition, increase brand awareness, and create value across its portfolio.

