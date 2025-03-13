Senti Bio Appoints Feng Hsiung to Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio,” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that it has appointed Feng Hsiung, an executive with extensive business, finance and investment experience, to the Senti Bio Board of Directors (the “Board”).

“We are pleased to welcome Feng to our Board—he brings deep expertise in investment strategy and capital markets across multiple industries,” said Timothy Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Senti Bio. “We look forward to the unique business perspectives he'll provide to Senti Bio as we execute on our strategic objectives and drive long-term growth.”

Mr. Hsiung is the Founder, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief Executive Officer of Acion Partners, an investment advisor firm that has a strategic partnership with KKR and invests across industries. From 2007 through 2014, Mr. Hsiung was a Partner and the Chief Executive Officer (Asia) at York Capital. He started its Asia business as the initial employee in 2007, and launched and co-managed the York Asian Opportunities Master Fund. Mr. Hsiung is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization since 2013 and the President of Raising Investment Corporation, the holding company for his family interests in freight forwarding and contract logistics. Mr. Hsiung holds a B.A. from Dartmouth College.

Mr. Hsiung's appointment to the Board was effective March 7, 2025. He will serve as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee.

The Company also announced that on March 7, 2025, the Board granted to three new employees stock options to purchase an aggregate of 202,700 shares of the Company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $3.52 (the “Options”). Of the Options, 174,200 options were granted to the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, Jay Cross. These awards were made under the Company’s 2022 Inducement Equity Plan (the “Plan”). The Options were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by the Company’s Board of Directors on August 5, 2022.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging a synthetic biology platform called Gene Circuits to create therapies with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, spare healthy cells, increase specificity to target cells and control the expression of drugs even after administration. Senti Bio’s wholly-owned pipeline includes off-the-shelf CAR-NK cells, outfitted with Gene Circuits, to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti Bio’s lead program SENTI-202, a Logic Gated CD33 and/or FLT3-targeting hematologic cancer therapeutic candidate, demonstrated MRD-negative complete remissions in 2 of 3 patients in initial clinical data as of September 19, 2024, with 4+ and 3+ month durability as of December 2, 2024. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated that its Gene Circuits can function in T cells, for example against solid tumor targets. Additionally, Senti Bio has preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other cell and gene therapy modalities, diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “forecast,” “seek,” “target” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations of Senti Bio’s management and assumptions, whether or notidentified in this document, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including our ability to execute on our strategic objectives and drive long-term growth. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Senti Bio. Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, (ii) changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Senti Bio operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Senti Bio’s business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, (iv) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in Senti Bio’s highly competitive industry, (v) risks relating to the uncertainty of any projected financial information with respect to Senti Bio, (vi) risks related to uncertainty in the timing or results of Senti Bio’s clinical trial initiation and the progress of clinical trials, patient enrollment, and GMP manufacturing activities, (vii) Senti Bio’s dependence on fourth parties in connection with clinical trial startup, clinical studies, and GMP manufacturing activities, (viii) risks related to delays and other impacts from macroeconomic and geopolitical events, increasing rates of inflation and rising interest rates on business operations, (ix) risks related to the timing and utilization of Senti Bio’s grant from CIRM and net proceeds of the PIPE financing, and (x) the success of any future research and development efforts by Senti Bio. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Senti Bio’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and other documents filed by Senti Bio from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. There may be additional risks that Senti Bio does not presently know, or that Senti Bio currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Senti Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Senti Bio’s assessments to change. Except as required by law, Senti Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

