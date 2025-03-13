Sutro Biopharma Announces Strategic Portfolio Review Resulting in the Prioritization of its Next-Generation ADC Pipeline

– Sutro will rapidly advance next-generation exatecan and dual-payload ADC programs; luveltamab tazevibulin development to be deprioritized as Sutro continues to seek a partner –

– Three INDs for wholly-owned programs expected in the next 3 years, beginning with novel Tissue Factor ADC, STRO-004, planned for 2H 2025 –

– Jane Chung, President and COO, to succeed Bill Newell as CEO and Board Director –

– Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2024 of $316.9 million, with cash runway expected into at least Q4 2026, excluding anticipated milestones from existing collaborations –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), an oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced the completion of a strategic portfolio review resulting in the prioritization of its three wholly-owned preclinical programs in its next-generation ADC pipeline, beginning with its potentially best-in-class exatecan ADC targeting Tissue Factor, STRO-004, expected to enter the clinic in the second half of 2025.

Additionally, the Company announced that it is deprioritizing additional investment into development of luvelta across all indications and is reducing headcount by nearly 50 percent. The Company will continue to explore global out-licensing opportunities for luvelta, as Sutro still believes in its potential to provide significant benefit to patients with unmet need. Further, given Sutro’s significant progress in fully externalizing its cell-free manufacturing to scale, the Company intends to exit its internal GMP manufacturing facility by year-end. As a result of this strategic review and reprioritization, the Company’s cash runway is expected into at least the fourth quarter of 2026, excluding anticipated milestones from existing collaborations.

The Company also announced that Bill Newell and Sutro’s Board of Directors have mutually agreed that it is the right time to transition leadership. Jane Chung, President and Chief Operating Officer, will assume the responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer and Board member from Mr. Newell, effective today. Mr. Newell will continue to be available at the Company’s request in an advisory capacity through the transition.

“It has been a privilege to be the CEO of Sutro, and I am proud of what the team has accomplished. As the Company begins this exciting new phase, I want to express my utmost confidence in Jane to advance the Company’s leadership in next-generation ADCs,” said Bill Newell. “The decision to reallocate resources from the development of luvelta was difficult, as we remain steadfast in our belief in its significant potential to benefit patients with cancer. Most importantly, we would like to thank the patients, their families, clinicians, partners and employees who made our luvelta program possible.”

“Our strategic portfolio review determined that the best path forward is to prioritize our next-generation exatecan and dual-payload ADC programs,” said Jane Chung, Sutro’s Chief Executive Officer. “This shift in focus will result in considerable reduction of operating costs and allow us to chart a new future for Sutro. We believe the programs we selected are high-value, potentially best-in-class candidates that harness our unique ability to address the most complex biology. Over the next three years, we plan to file three INDs for our wholly-owned programs. In addition, Sutro remains committed to our existing strategic collaborations which have the potential to generate up to $2 billion in milestone payments, in addition to royalties.”

Commented Connie Matsui, Sutro’s Board Chair: “We are grateful for Bill’s many years of service and dedication to Sutro, in particular for leading the development of our trailblazing cell-free platform, and for his support of the Company’s new direction. We are also appreciative of the many significant contributions made by the employees who are departing.”

Pipeline Priorities and Organizational Changes

Wholly-Owned Sutro Programs :

STRO-004: Sutro’s novel exatecan Tissue Factor ADC, has been prioritized as the Company’s lead program, with an initial focus in solid tumors. The Company is preparing to submit an IND in the second half of 2025.

Existing Collaborations for Next-Generation ADCs :

Ipsen: A drug development program is ongoing with Ipsen for STRO-003, a ROR1 ADC.

These collaborations remain a strategic priority given their long-term value creation potential and the increasing relevance of specialized ADCs in the treatment of cancer.

Organization :

Headcount and Operations: As part of this restructuring, Sutro will reduce its organizational headcount by nearly 50 percent. These changes are in process and are expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2025. Manufacturing capabilities to support the next-generation ADC pipeline have been fully established and scaled up externally. As a result, Sutro’s operations at its manufacturing facility in San Carlos are expected to cease by year end 2025.

Financial :

Restructuring Expenditures: Cash payments associated with this decision are estimated to be $40 to $45 million. Cost reductions subsequently realized from the restructuring, combined with refocused clinical development priorities give the Company an expected cash runway into at least the fourth quarter of 2026, excluding anticipated milestones from existing collaborations. The Company reports cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2024 of $316.9 million.

