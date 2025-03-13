High Wire Networks Secures Major Managed Cybersecurity Renewal and ARR Growth Through Overwatch Bundling Strategy

BATAVIA, Ill., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity services, announced a significant customer renewal and expansion agreement through its Overwatch managed cybersecurity division. The contract represents a renewal and significant additional Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), representing nearly $720,000 over two years. This underscores the growing value and scalability of High Wire’s enhanced bundling strategy and channel partner enablement. The total contract value is expected to grow significantly from this minimum commitment.

The customer, a technology services provider supporting public sector clients and critical infrastructure organizations across North America, reaffirmed its trust in High Wire by renewing and expanding its commitment to the Overwatch suite of services. This strategic win reflects a meaningful increase in ARR for High Wire, driven by partner’s ability to fractionalize a comprehensive log-ingestion and correlation pipeline across their client base.

“Our goal has always been to simplify and amplify cybersecurity outcomes for our partners and their customers,” said Mark Porter, President and CEO of High Wire Networks. “This renewal is a testament to the power of our platform—by enabling partners to scale security visibility, fractionalize services across their client base, and bundle capabilities more effectively, we’re driving measurable impact while unlocking new levels of profitability and growth for the partner and us.”

This new strategy aligns more squarely with customer buying behavior and focuses on a fully integrated solution rather than individual point solutions.

High Wire remains committed to creating an unfair advantage for its partners and their customers by equipping them with the tools, scalability, and support needed to outperform in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. Through ongoing investments in innovations that make cybersecurity more accessible, scalable, and profitable, High Wire empowers its channel ecosystem to deliver greater value. By enabling partners to extend next-generation security pipelines across multiple clients efficiently and precisely, the company is transforming the economics of managed cybersecurity and driving more substantial outcomes across the board.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation’s largest government agencies. The company’s 24/7 Security Operations Center is based in Chicago, Illinois.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 15 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2024. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

