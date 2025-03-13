Integra LifeSciences to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that Mojdeh Poul, chief executive officer and Lea Knight, chief financial officer will present at the 35th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference on March 17, 2025 at 10:00am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Integra LifeSciences investor relations website at https://investor.integralife.com/events-and-presentations.

About Integra LifeSciences

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

