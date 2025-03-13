Federman & Sherwood Investigates Imagine360 for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Imagine360 with respect to their recent data breach. On January 24, 2025, Imagine360 learned that personal information and/or protected health information was accessible within emails in an employee’s email account that was subject to unauthorized access on May 10, 2024, and May 16, 2024. Upon discovery of the unauthorized access to the email account, Imagine360 completed an enterprise-wide password reset and confirmed the security of its email environment. Imagine360 also initiated an investigation into the activity, including a review of the emails that would be accessible within the account. It was determined that the following personal information was accessed: individuals name, Social Security number, date of birth, medical information and health insurance information.

