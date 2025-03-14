Global Liver Institute and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Launch First UK-Based Advanced Advocacy Academy to Strengthen Liver Health Education and Awareness

Washington, D.C., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Liver Institute (GLI) and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (KCH) are proud to announce the first Advanced Advocacy Academy (A3) in the United Kingdom, an innovative program dedicated to increasing education, awareness, and advocacy for liver health. Following the success of previous A3 events in the United States, this inaugural UK session, taking place in London, marks a significant step in empowering patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers with the knowledge and tools needed to advance liver health initiatives globally.

The Advanced Advocacy Academy (A3) is designed to bridge the gap between lived experiences and medical expertise, equipping advocates with essential skills to drive impactful change. By fostering collaboration between patient communities, healthcare professionals, and researchers, the program aims to elevate the standard of liver disease education and improve patient outcomes.

Highlighting the significance of this program, Larry R. Holden, CEO of Global Liver Institute, emphasizes: “The most powerful force in healthcare is an informed and empowered patient. The launch of A3 in the UK is a testament to the strength of collaboration. By equipping patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals with the tools to drive meaningful change, we are not just improving outcomes - we are reshaping the future of liver health worldwide.”

Dr. Saima Ajaz, Specialist Hepatologist at King’s College Hospital and one of the course directors, highlighted the importance of cross-sector collaboration in advancing liver health advocacy. “The strength of liver health advocacy lies in the partnerships we build. Through shared knowledge and collective action, we can create pathways for early diagnosis and better care for patients worldwide.”

The A3 will include interactive workshops, expert-led discussions, and networking opportunities, ensuring participants leave with practical knowledge to advocate for improved liver health policies, early diagnosis, and better patient care pathways. By bringing together leaders in hepatology, patient advocacy, and policy development, this initiative underscores the power of collective action in tackling liver disease.

The expansion of A3 to the UK represents a milestone in global liver health advocacy and reinforces the shared commitment of GLI and KCH to improving education and awareness. Future iterations of the program aim to expand its reach, ensuring that more patients and healthcare providers worldwide benefit from its resources.

About Global Liver Institute

Global Liver Institute (GLI) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in the belief that liver health must take its place on the global public health agenda commensurate with the prevalence and impact of liver illness. GLI promotes innovation, encourages collaboration, and supports the scaling of optimal approaches to help eradicate liver diseases. Operating globally, GLI is committed to solving the problems that matter to liver patients and equipping advocates to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by liver disease. GLI holds Platinum Transparency with Candid/GuideStar, is a member of the National Health Council and NORD, and serves as a Healthy People 2030 Champion. Follow GLI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube or visit www.globalliver.org



About King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is a major teaching Trust based in London, UK, renowned for its excellence in hepatology, liver transplantation, and patient-centered care. King’s Liver Transplant Unit runs the largest transplantation programme in Europe, carrying out more than 200 procedures a year. Through pioneering research and education, the Trust continues to lead advancements in liver health and treatment.

