Pineapple Inc. Provides Shareholder Update and 2025 Outlook

Company Expands into Cannabis Business Management and Functional Mushroom Markets to Drive Growth and Profitability

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple, Inc. (OTC: PNPL) (“Pineapple” or the “Company”) today announced its strategic expansion into the functional mushroom product sector and the cannabis retail management industry. These initiatives are designed to enhance revenue streams and strengthen long-term profitability.

The Company introduced its new line of functional mushroom products under the brand name Shroomtropics, with an accompanying website currently under development at shroomtropics.com. This venture is in collaboration with Pineapple Consolidated, Inc., the primary driver behind the product development.

Matthew Feinstein, Chairman of Pineapple, Inc., stated, “Our functional mushroom supplements are meticulously crafted, blending functional mushrooms with nootropics to support various wellness goals, including athletic performance, mental clarity, and relaxation. The product line, available in gummy form, includes three distinct varieties: Relax, Mind & Body, and Performance. These products are currently available for purchase at select retailers in our eco-system, with the full range to be showcased on our upcoming website.”

Additionally, Pineapple announced its entry into cannabis retail management. The Company will oversee and generate revenue from existing management contracts within the Los Angeles market.

“We are excited to support Pineapple Consolidated, Inc. as they expand their retail footprint,” Feinstein added. “Their flagship Pineapple Express Hollywood dispensary recently celebrated its third anniversary on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. With four new locations set to launch in the coming months, we are committed to assisting their growth while benefiting from their ongoing success.”

About Pineapple, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Pineapple, Inc. specializes in procuring and leasing properties to licensed cannabis operators, offering management services for cannabis businesses, and providing functional mushroom supplements through shroomtropics.com. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Pineapple Wellness, Inc., delivers nationwide hemp-derived CBD products via pineapplewellness.com. Additionally, Pineapple Express Consulting, Inc. provides cannabis business licensing and consulting services. Pineapple’s leadership team combines extensive corporate expertise with decades of experience navigating the highly regulated cannabis industry.

For more information, visit www.pineappleinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by PNPL and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.



Company Contact:

Matthew Feinstein, Director

Pineapple, Inc.

Office: 877-310-PNPL