TreasureNFT Introduces New Features to Enhance NFT Trading Efficiency

NEW YORK, NY, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TreasureNFT has announced the expansion of its platform with new features designed to improve liquidity and pricing mechanisms in NFT trading. Addressing key challenges such as inefficient capital flow and valuation complexity, the platform now offers enhanced tools for traders and creators. Traditional NFT marketplaces, such as OpenSea and LooksRare, rely on single-point pending orders, often leading to low transaction success rates. Despite significant NFT market activity in recent years, liquidity remains a major concern, limiting accessibility and market efficiency. TreasureNFT aims to provide solutions that optimize NFT trading, improve transaction success rates, and introduce more dynamic pricing strategies.





Enhancing NFT Trading - AI-Powered Algorithmic Trading

TreasureNFT utilizes AI-driven algorithmic trading to help stabilize NFT pricing and maintain liquidity under varying market conditions. Unlike conventional NFT marketplaces where prices are highly sentiment-driven, this system dynamically adjusts valuations based on real-time market data, offering users a more structured trading environment.

Key Features of TreasureNFT:

Improved Earning Opportunities:

TreasureNFT has introduced a rewards mechanism that allows users to earn incentives through trading activities and participation in community-driven programs. The system is designed to encourage broader participation while maintaining accessibility within the NFT market.

Global Expansion and Strategic Collaborations

Partnership with TrustFi for Liquidity Enhancement: In October 2022, TreasureNFT collaborated with TrustFi, a decentralized finance (DeFi) service provider, to improve liquidity management and strengthen user engagement. This partnership has supported the platform in refining its trading infrastructure and expanding market reach.

As of early 2025, TreasureNFT has introduced several new features to enhance the user experience:

Auctions & combination sales – Enabling users to bundle and sell assets flexibly.

Minting services – Allowing creators to launch NFTs efficiently.

Fractional NFTs (FNFTs) – Facilitating shared ownership of high-value assets to increase accessibility.

These additions cater to a diverse audience, from casual participants to professional traders and NFT creators.

With over three years in operation, TreasureNFT continues to evolve, now serving users in more than 75 countries. By integrating AI-driven trading tools, expanding earning opportunities, and fostering strategic collaborations, the platform remains focused on enhancing NFT trading efficiency. As the digital asset ecosystem develops, TreasureNFT aims to contribute to a more structured and accessible decentralized marketplace.

About TreasureNFT

Founded in 2021, TreasureNFT is an NFT marketplace focused on improving digital asset trading through technology-driven solutions. With a presence in over 75 countries, the platform continues to introduce features that support market efficiency and user engagement.

