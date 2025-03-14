DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Imagine360, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Imagine360, LLC (“Imagine360”). Imagine360 learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about March 10, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Imagine360, LLC

Imagine360 is a healthcare solutions provider that partners with self-funded employers to reduce costs and enhance the member experience. Their comprehensive services include expert plan management, dedicated member support, and cost-saving strategies.

What happened?

On or around March 10, 2024, Imagine360 detected suspicious activity involving employee email accounts. As a result, they initiated an investigation, which determined that an unauthorized third party around the same date may have accessed certain files containing sensitive personal information. These files potentially included personal information.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names

Social Security Numbers

Driver’s License Numbers or State Issued Identification Numbers

Financial Information (Financial Account Numbers, Credit/Debit Card Number)

Medical Information

Taxpayer ID Number

Identity Protection Personal ID Number



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Imagine360, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Imagine360 data breach.

