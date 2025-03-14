China’s five-year plan a model of stability, adaptability to offer insights for global development

Beijing, China, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The two sessions are not only a major political event in China but also a key window for the world to observe the country's democratic politics and development trajectory. This year, as in years past, the event has captured considerable global attention, highlighting China's ongoing development and its implications for the world stage. In the "Unraveling the allure of China" series, the Global Times (GT) invites experts and scholars from around the world to delve into the multifaceted allure of China and explore how the lessons drawn from its unique experiences can provide valuable insights for other nations.

In the ninth piece of the series, GT reporter Li Aixin talked to Hisham El-Zimaity (El-Zimaity), secretary general of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs and former ambassador of Egypt to Japan, Hungary, Slovenia and Pakistan, to discuss how he views high-quality development in China.

GT: At this year's two sessions, which key development priorities have stood out to you?

El-Zimaity: China's 2025 successful two sessions have highlighted several key development priorities:

First, economic growth and domestic consumption. China has set a GDP growth target of around 5 percent for 2025, emphasizing the need to boost domestic consumption to counter external economic pressures.

Second, technological self-reliance. The government is focusing on achieving technological independence by investing heavily in research and development, particularly in fields like artificial intelligence, semiconductors and biotechnology. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on foreign technology and enhance China's position in global tech industries.

Other priorities include defense modernization, social policies and measures aiming to encourage higher birth rates and mitigate the challenges of an aging population, as well as commitments to environmental sustainability.

These priorities reflect China's strategic approach to fostering economic resilience, technological advancement, military strength, social stability, and environmental responsibility in the face of both domestic and international challenges.

GT: 2025 marks the conclusion of China's 14th Five-Year Plan and the planning phase for the 15th Five-Year Plan. What is your observation on the effectiveness of China's five-year plan model in balancing long-term strategic vision with phased implementation?

El-Zimaity: First of all, it is a strategic long-term vision with flexible execution. The phased approach allows for mid-course adjustments, ensuring adaptation to new technological, geopolitical and economic realities.

There is consistency in policy implementation. The five-year plan model provides policy continuity, avoiding short-term political shifts that disrupt long-term development - challenges often faced in other systems with frequent leadership changes. It ensures infrastructure, innovation and industrial policies remain stable, encouraging investment in long-term projects.

The five-year plan model assumes relative stability, especially in the face of global shocks, such as trade wars and geopolitical tensions, which require agile policymaking and coordinated responses.

It promotes balanced economic and social development. Unlike economic models focusing purely on GDP growth, China's five-year plan integrates social welfare, poverty alleviation, green energy and technological self-reliance. This approach has driven China's rapid industrialization while also addressing environmental and social concerns.

In an uncertain world, it exemplifies long-term planning. China's model highlights the value of structured, long-term planning in an era of global economic instability. Countries facing deindustrialization, energy transitions and technological shifts can benefit from a more strategic approach to policymaking.

China's five-year plan model combines stability with adaptability, offering valuable insights for global development. While not universally applicable, its focus on long-term strategic goals, infrastructure investment and technological innovation provides a useful framework for countries seeking sustainable economic growth amid uncertainty.

GT: Last year, you highlighted the concept of new quality productive forces in an interview, describing it as the right direction for development. Over the past year, what breakthroughs or practices in China's new quality productive forces have impressed you the most?

El-Zimaity: Over the past year, China has made significant strides in developing new quality productive forces, focusing on technological innovation and sustainable development. Noteworthy breakthroughs include:

First, artificial Intelligence (AI) advancements. Chinese AI company DeepSeek has emerged as a leader. This rapid progress underscores China's commitment to AI innovation and its potential to influence global technology markets.

Second, green energy investments. Chinese firms have heavily invested in clean-energy technologies, particularly in battery materials and solar products. This surge positions China at the forefront of global decarbonization efforts, despite geopolitical tensions.

Third, humanoid robotics development. China is successfully developing humanoid robots for industrial applications, especially in the electric vehicle sector. These developments highlight China's strategic focus on integrating advanced technologies to drive economic growth and enhance its position in global markets.

GT: Egypt is advancing its "Vision 2030." In your view, in which areas do China's development model and Egypt's vision hold potential for deeper collaboration?

El-Zimaity: Egypt's "Vision 2030" and China's development model share common priorities, including industrialization, infrastructure development, digital transformation, renewable energy and employment-driven growth. Given China's success in balancing innovation-driven growth with large-scale job creation, there is significant potential for deeper China-Egypt collaboration in several key areas.

Take industrial zones and special economic zones (SEZs) as an example. Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) is a natural hub for attracting Chinese investment in manufacturing, logistics and technology. Chinese industrial developer TEDA is a key SCZone partner in Egypt. In terms of infrastructure development and the Belt and Road Initiative, China is already present and actively assisting Egypt's New Administrative Capital through China State Construction Engineering Corporation. Expanding collaboration on railways, ports like the Suez Canal, and smart cities enhances Egypt's logistics capabilities. Investment in renewable energy grids and water management aligns with Egypt's sustainability goals.

When it comes to renewable energy and green industrialization, Egypt's Benban Solar Park (one of the world's largest) can attract further Chinese investment in solar energy manufacturing. Green hydrogen partnerships between China and Egypt could position Egypt as a clean energy hub for Africa and Europe. China's experience in infrastructure, SEZs, digital transformation and renewable energy aligns well with Egypt's "Vision 2030" goals. By deepening cooperation in industrial zones, tech transfer, workforce training and green energy, Egypt can accelerate its path toward sustainable industrialization and economic diversification, leveraging its strategic geographic location as a gateway between Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

GT: How do you view the dynamics of China's interaction with the world, and what role does this interaction play in China's development?

El-Zimaity: China's interaction with the world is shaped by a complex mix of economic, technological, diplomatic and geopolitical dynamics. As China continues to deepen its global engagement, its approach is evolving from export-driven growth to high-tech leadership, infrastructure diplomacy and strategic influence in global governance. This interaction plays a crucial role in China's development, ensuring market access, resource security and technological advancement while also navigating challenges such as geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions.

This article first appeared in the Global Times:

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202503/1329986.shtml

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: editor@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

City: Beijing





Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.