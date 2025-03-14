A New Standard in On-Chain Security: DGQEX Builds a Shield for User Assets

DENVER, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, cryptocurrency trading platform DGQEX announced a series of major upgrades in on-chain security technology, further enhancing its innovative capabilities in fund protection and risk management. This enhancement not only provides global users with stronger asset security but also signifies the DGQEX leading position in on-chain security technology within the cryptocurrency industry.

With the rapid development of the digital currency market, blockchain technology and security issues have gradually become central concerns in the industry. To address the continuously evolving methods of cyberattacks, DGQEX has implemented several cutting-edge on-chain security technologies as part of this significant upgrade, ensuring the safety of user assets. By enhancing the transparency and immutability of on-chain data, the platform ensures that every step of user transactions is protected with encryption. Particularly in the context where decentralized trading platforms remain mainstream, ensuring the security and authenticity of every transaction has become a key focus for the ongoing innovation of DGQEX.

This technological upgrade incorporates the latest “Zero-Knowledge Proof” (ZKP) protocol, allowing transaction validity to be verified without disclosing sensitive information during the process. This technology not only improves the privacy of transaction data but also strengthens resistance against malicious attacks. Additionally, DGQEX has deployed the latest “multi-signature” technology within its blockchain network, ensuring that multiple verification nodes must participate in confirming any transaction operation, significantly reducing the risk of single-point failures.

Beyond basic transaction encryption, DGQEX has also introduced innovations at the smart contract level, independently developing a “Self-Healing Contract” feature. This emerging technology can automatically repair potential vulnerabilities detected during contract execution, preventing financial losses caused by technical defects. The introduction of self-healing contracts makes the smart contracts of the platform more secure and adaptive, effectively mitigating the risks of contracts being maliciously tampered with or attacked.

This upgrade in on-chain security technology not only enhances the overall defense capabilities of the DGQEX platform but also sets a new security standard for the cryptocurrency trading industry. As blockchain technology continues to evolve, DGQEX will further increase its investment in on-chain security technology, driving continuous innovation to ensure the provision of safer, more transparent, and more efficient digital asset trading services for users worldwide.

Media Contact:

Company Name: DGQEX Securities Inc

Company website: https://www.dgqex.org

Contact Name: Rahman

Position in the company: Marketing Director

Official email id: support@dgqex.org

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by DGQEX Securities Inc. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5aae73de-9394-4957-9975-808fc04b9102