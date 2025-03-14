MW Experiences Launches App to Redefine Event Discovery and Curation

LONDON, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new app is setting a higher standard for event discovery, offering a human-first, expertly curated approach that challenges the industry’s reliance on algorithms and mass-market event listings. MY WORLD EXPERIENCES, developed by global event curation leader MW Experiences Inc., is designed to connect users with exceptional, personally vetted events across sports, wellness, and lifestyle.





Founded by Marisa Wong , a seasoned expert with over 20 years in global event planning, MW Experiences is known for designing immersive, high-impact experiences that go beyond the transactional nature of traditional event booking. Wong, who has built a career curating elite experiences for C-suite executives, luxury brands, and high-performance professionals, saw a gap in the market—an overwhelming abundance of event options but no streamlined way to access the best, most meaningful ones.

“People spend too much time searching and not enough time experiencing,” says Wong. “This app was designed to eliminate the noise and provide direct access to the world’s most extraordinary events—ones that have been personally vetted, attended, and curated by experts.”

Unlike many event discovery platforms that rely solely on AI-driven recommendations, MY WORLD EXPERIENCES blends technology with real-world expertise. The app features:

Handpicked Experiences – Every event is personally attended and vetted by MW Experiences' global team before being recommended.

Hyper-Personalization – The app adapts to users' interests, offering curated recommendations based on real preferences.

Global Connectivity – Users can engage with like-minded professionals, travelers, and experience seekers through the app.

Seamless Access – VIP perks, insider access, and direct booking make premium experiences easier to secure.

For businesses, the platform represents a shift in corporate event planning, offering a streamlined way to design high-impact retreats, leadership summits, and incentive trips that prioritize engagement, culture, and innovation over standard conference-room gatherings.

MW Experiences has long positioned itself as a pioneer in experiential event design, working with high-profile clients across finance, technology, sports, and luxury industries. With the launch of MY WORLD EXPERIENCES , the company extends its expertise to a broader audience, making elite experiences more accessible, more personal, and more transformative.

The app is now available for download, offering a new approach to experiencing the world—not just attending events, but engaging in moments that matter.

For media inquiries, please contact: info@mwexperiences.com

Sir Colin Campbell

MW Experiences Inc.

https://www.mwexperiences.com/

