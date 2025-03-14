Facephi achieves outstanding results in RIVTD Track 3 Evaluation from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the USA

Facephi achieves outstanding results in RIVTD Track 3 Evaluation from Department of Homeland Security (DHS)1 in the USA

This evaluation assessed the accuracy and robustness of biometric authentication systems in detecting presentation attacks.

Facephi obtained an exceptionally low Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) of under 0.2% in its RIVTD evaluation.

This ultra-low error rate translates into high accuracy in detecting genuine users, minimized false rejections, and enhanced security against fraudulent identity attacks.





Alicante, March 13th, 2025 - Facephi Biometría, SA (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI) (“Facephi” or the “Company”), a Spanish tech leader in global digital identity protection and verification, has achieved outstanding results in the Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD) Track 3: Face Liveness Detection, an initiative led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T).

DHS RIVTD Track 3: Pioneering the Future of Remote Identity Validation

The RIVTD initiative, developed in collaboration with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Homeland Security Investigations Forensic Laboratory, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), aims to objectively measure the performance of remote identity validation systems. Track 3 specifically evaluates face liveness detection technologies in their ability to differentiate legitimate users from attackers attempting impersonation.

With the increasing use of online identity verification for government services, banking, and digital platforms, the RIVTD test plays a crucial role in setting industry benchmarks for secure and user-friendly biometric authentication. By participating in this evaluation, Facephi demonstrates its commitment to developing cutting-edge fraud prevention solutions aligned with emerging security standards.

Facephi’s Presentation Attack Detection: Unmatched Accuracy and Robustness

Facephi’s participation in RIVTD Track 3 focused on the assessment of video-based presentation attack detection across multiple scenarios. The evaluation tested biometric authentication algorithms using selfies captured on leading smartphone models and subjected them to three levels of attacks:

(a) Paper printouts and screen display,

(b) Paper masks and video playback on a screen, and

(c) Advanced attacks requiring specialized hardware and significant resource investment.





Facephi’s proprietary algorithm achieved outstanding accuracy, excelling in all attack scenarios. Importantly, the evaluation confirmed that Facephi’s technology maintains fairness across demographic groups, ensuring a fair and unbiased user experience.

Driving Innovation in Biometric Security

This evaluation assessed the accuracy and robustness of biometric authentication systems in detecting presentation attacks, reinforcing Facephi’s position as a leader in secure and inclusive identity verification solutions.

These results reaffirm Facephi’s commitment to continuous innovation, ensuring that its clients benefit from the most advanced tools for biometric authentication and fraud prevention. As governments and enterprises worldwide seek scalable, AI-driven security solutions, Facephi is well-positioned to drive the future of secure digital identity.





Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi, commented: “Achieving these results in the DHS RIVTD Track 3 evaluation is a testament to the strength of our technology and our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence in biometric security. Our solutions not only provide industry-leading accuracy but also ensure fairness and inclusivity for all users. This milestone solidifies our position as a trusted global provider of digital identity solutions.”





About Facephi



Facephi is a technology company specializing in the protection and verification of digital identity, renowned for its focus on security and data integrity. Its solutions are designed to create safer, more accessible, and fraud-free processes, prevent identity theft, and ensure the ethical treatment of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 25+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

More information and contact

Investors: Facephi – antoniojorge@facephi.com

1 https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/news/2024/01/23/dhs-st-announces-track-3-remote-identity-validation-tech-demo-challenge

“This publication is based upon work conducted under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cooperative Research and Development Agreement No. 24-TCBI-008.”



“The opinions and/or conclusions contained herein are those of the author(s) and should not be construed as necessarily representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and do not constitute an endorsement by DHS of the equipment tested or evaluated.”



“This information was determined based on demonstrations and evaluations conducted at the Maryland test facility as part of the Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration conducted in 2024 under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.”