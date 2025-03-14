NORBIT - Awarded NOK 260 million orders

Trondheim, 14 March 2025: NORBIT today announces that segment PIR has received orders worth approximately NOK 260 million from an undisclosed contract manufacturing client in the defence and security sector. Deliveries under the contracts will commence immediately, with the majority scheduled for second quarter of 2025.

“Given the current geopolitical landscape, we are convinced that there will be a long-term increase in demand for technology made in Europe. Our strategic investments in increased capacity enable scalability across all our business segments. These contract awards confirm that preparing for increased demand, including from clients in the defence and security sector, has been a sound strategic decision”, says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 600 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 14 March 2025 at 07:30 CET.