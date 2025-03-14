LumenHaus SunSaver All-in-One Home ESS Wins iF Design Award 2025

BERLIN, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumenHaus is proud to announce that its SunSaver All-in-One Home Energy Storage System has won the prestigious iF Design Award 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights SunSaver’s excellence in sustainable energy product design and reinforces LumenHaus’s commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions.

Founded in 1953, the iF Design Award is one of the world’s most respected design competitions, celebrating excellence in industrial design across multiple disciplines. Each year, a panel of independent international experts evaluates entries based on innovation, functionality, craftsmanship, and sustainability. Past winners include industry leaders such as Apple, BMW, and Dyson, making this recognition a significant milestone for LumenHaus.

As an innovator in smart home energy solutions in the German market, LumenHaus integrates advanced technology with a user-centric design philosophy. SunSaver draws inspiration from high-end home appliances, featuring sleek lines, a refined sleek anthracite grey, and an intuitive circular display with an LED indicator strip. These design elements provide real-time battery and system status updates, ensuring users can easily monitor energy levels at a glance. The intuitive interface makes operation straightforward, catering to all household members, including children and the elderly.

The user-centric design extends beyond aesthetics to practical functionality. The modular All-in-One system integrates a Power Module, Battery Control Box, Battery Module, and Energy Management System (EMS), simplifying home energy management while allowing easy future battery capacity upgrades. During power outages, SunSaver switches seamlessly (<20ms) to backup power, ensuring an uninterrupted energy supply. The 15kWh model provides 12kW of backup power, supporting essential appliances such as water heaters, microwaves, washing machines, and dryers, maintaining normal household operation. Integrated with the myLumenHaus App, users can monitor and control energy consumption in real time, optimizing efficiency and enabling a smarter, more sustainable home energy experience.

Winning the iF Design Award marks a important milestone for LumenHaus in shaping smart and sustainable living. Moving forward, LumenHaus will continue to push the boundaries of intelligent energy solutions, combining design and technology to promote a greener, more efficient future.

About LumenHaus:

Lumenhaus is an innovative platform that drives the energy transition through decentralized, community-based, and sustainable energy supply. Partners and customers alike benefit from the advantages of the platform, which enables a sustainable and convenient energy future.



