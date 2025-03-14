TCM Group A/S: Notice Annual General Meeting

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 203/2025

Tvis, 14 March 2025

The annual general meeting of TCM Group A/S will be held on the 9 April 2025 at 5 p.m. (CEST) at Skautrupvej 22b, Tvis, 7500 Holstebro, Denmark.

The notice and the agenda for the annual general meeting are attached to this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 25 17 42 33

IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

