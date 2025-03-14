Siili Solutions Plc Annual Report 2024 has been published

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 14 March 2025 10:00 am (EET)

Siili Solutions Plc (”Siili”) has published its annual report 2024. The annual report contains financial report for 2024, report of the board of directors, auditor’s report, corporate governance statement and remuneration report for governing bodies.

The report of the board of directors includes Siili’s sustainability statement that has been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Act and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The annual report is published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML-format. In line with the ESEF requirements, the financial statements have been tagged with XBRL tags. The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on the ESEF financial statements of Siili Solutions Plc in accordance with ISAE 3000 standard. The ESEF files are attached to this release.

The annual report is attached to this release as XHTML and PDF files. The report is also available on the company's website at https://sijoittajille.siili.com/en/financial-publications-annual-reviews.

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. www.siili.com/en

