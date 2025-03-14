Prometheus Launches First-Of-Its-Kind 2X Your Crypto Today Luxury Real Estate Program for Crypto & Bitcoin Only Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus, the top-tier award winning Portuguese ultra luxury real estate developer and leader in home innovation, has unveiled a groundbreaking home ownership program exclusively for cryptocurrency investors in Madeira. This visionary initiative enables crypto investors to purchase luxury smart homes at a future valuation set at up to double the current market cryptocurrency value of any of their favourite top fifty capitalised tokens, effectively offering buyers up to a 50% discount on the current home purchase price, depending on the token of payment.

In practice, taking Ethereum as of today, Ether is trading at $3300 per token. You will be able to purchase any of Prometheus’ in-stock villas for $6600 per token valuation today in essence eliminating the need to wait for the peak of the bull run whilst you continue to start enjoying the property by living in it or earning a rental income. The home ownership will transfer over to the buyer when the token reaches its price target hence the home is booked in advance whilst generating an income of up to 2,000 EUR a night. This approach allows investors to bring forward their investment and future plans rather than waiting for typical market cycles that cant often take 1-2 years. Meanwhile their payments are stored safely whilst they utilise the home and until they hit their targets, at which point the home is transferred to their ownership with the public notary.

For those investors that believe the tokens will rise higher and are “HODLing”, Prometheus also offers a BUY NOW AND PAY LATER program where they can leverage the house purchase and pay at the end of the bull run or alternatively over two years at 0% interest rate whilst enjoying short term rental income generation concurrently. This, over two years, lowers their purchase costs by up to 30% as the property is generating an income.





Saudade Residence, a Zen retreat built amongst rustic Madeiran cane farmsteads, amongst many of Prometheus’s numerous flag ship ultra luxury homes like Aurora, Interstellar, Monolith, Labyrinth, Serengeti and Sequoia, will be offered for sale in cryptocurrency at a future valuation, for the first time making it possible to acquire real world assets at a forecasted token valuation in Europe. Prometheus International©.

The stunning properties are commonly 3 or 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom homes offering 300-400 sqm of utilizable space complemented by a permaculture garden growing 120 species of vegetables, herbs, and fruits, and over 90% sustainable from energy regeneration, the property boasts cutting-edge smart home technology, including voice and touch controls for lighting, sound, curtains, aroma, and even mirror panels, alongside luxurious amenities such as a Roman spa, dry sauna, pet pool, gym, library, games room, and outdoor cinema. Fully furnished and equipped down to the finest details—including wine from every region of Portugal—this exceptional home also features privacy glass with adjustable opacity, wind, rain and sun sensors, face ID entry, a smokeless fire pit, robotic lawn mowers, bitcoin nodes with ant miners, and much more, offering a harmonious blend of innovation, tech, comfort, and sustainability.

Portugal, February 5th 2025 – This unique program reinforces Prometheus’ position as a pioneer at the intersection of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and luxury living. By leveraging the inherent growth potential of cryptocurrency, Prometheus empowers investors to maximize their assets while acquiring cutting-edge real world assets (RWA) / properties in advance. Buyers must commit soon before the campaign closes within a few months.

“We’re thrilled to offer this unparalleled opportunity accessible only to the crypto community,” said Priyesh Patel, CEO of Prometheus. “This exclusive program reflects our commitment to innovation and the Bitcoin-led cryptocurrency decentralisation movement in the luxury real estate sector, creating an entirely new way to invest in and experience modern living. I am a strong advocate of decentralisation, and I built Prometheus to be best-in-class, to lead by example. We took the bold step, put our money where our mouth is, to dare to challenge traditions. Madeira is a hidden gem, and our sole focus is to attract new homeowners to the island by showcasing the utopian lifestyles we are creating.”

The futuristic homes offered through this program feature state-of-the-art technology and sustainable designs. From AI-driven automation to eco-friendly energy systems, these properties set a new standard in contemporary luxury living in Madeira, an archipelago of Portugal, known as The Land of Eternal Spring.

The president of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, has set the foundations for the region to become a go-to destination for all things nomad and blockchain. When combined with Portugal’s 10 year Tax Free NHR program, European residency access and the Freeport low tax international company jurisdiction, Madeira is positioned as one of the most financially strategic options of international investors. Prometheus already has high profile homeowners in its family who are some of the leading execs in blockchain brands such as Step Finance and founder of one of the top 10 NFT global projects, along with traditional A listers from CBS and Paramount+.

While Prometheus ensures compliance with all EU property laws and ensures that the transaction is fully ratified by notaries and all taxes are duly paid after robust KYC procedures, this initiative marks a step towards normalising blockchain technologies into real world real estate assets whilst setting the tone on what is possible, through our firm commitment to the future of money.

