Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion)1

Quarterly deliveries reached 158,696 vehicles

Full year total revenues reached RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion)

Full year deliveries were 500,508 vehicles

BEIJING, China, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Operating Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024 and Full Year 2024

Total deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 158,696 vehicles, representing a 20.4% year-over-year increase.





Total deliveries for the full year 2024 reached 500,508 vehicles, representing an increase of 33.1% from 376,030 vehicles in 2023.



FY 2024 2024 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 Deliveries 500,508 158,696 152,831 108,581 80,400 FY 2023 2023 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 Deliveries 376,030 131,805 105,108 86,533 52,584

As of December 31, 2024, in China, the Company had 502 retail stores in 150 cities, 478 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities, and 1,727 super charging stations in operation equipped with 9,100 charging stalls.



Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

Vehicle sales were RMB42.6 billion (US$5.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 5.6% from RMB40.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.2% from RMB41.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





were RMB42.6 billion (US$5.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 5.6% from RMB40.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.2% from RMB41.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Vehicle margin 2 was 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024.





was 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024. Total revenues were RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.1% from RMB41.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.3% from RMB42.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





were RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.1% from RMB41.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.3% from RMB42.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Gross profit was RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.3% from RMB9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.8% from RMB9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





was RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.3% from RMB9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.8% from RMB9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 21.5% in the third quarter of 2024.





was 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 21.5% in the third quarter of 2024. Operating expenses were RMB5.3 billion (US$721.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 22.0% from RMB6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 9.1% from RMB5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





were RMB5.3 billion (US$721.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 22.0% from RMB6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 9.1% from RMB5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Income from operations was RMB3.7 billion (US$507.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 22.0% from RMB3.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 7.9% from RMB3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





was RMB3.7 billion (US$507.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 22.0% from RMB3.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 7.9% from RMB3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Operating margin was 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 7.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 8.0% in the third quarter of 2024.





was 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 7.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 8.0% in the third quarter of 2024. Net income was RMB3.5 billion (US$484.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 38.6% from RMB5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 25.3% from RMB2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income 3 was RMB4.0 billion (US$553.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 12.0% from RMB4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB3.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





was RMB3.5 billion (US$484.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 38.6% from RMB5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 25.3% from RMB2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024. was RMB4.0 billion (US$553.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 12.0% from RMB4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB3.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Diluted net earnings per ADS 4 attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB3.31 (US$0.45) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB5.32 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.66 in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB3.79 (US$0.52) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB4.23 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB3.63 in the third quarter of 2024.





was RMB3.31 (US$0.45) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB5.32 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB2.66 in the third quarter of 2024. was RMB3.79 (US$0.52) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB4.23 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB3.63 in the third quarter of 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 49.8% from RMB17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 21.3% from RMB11.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 49.8% from RMB17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 21.3% from RMB11.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Free cash flow5 was RMB6.1 billion (US$830.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 58.6% from RMB14.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 33.1% from RMB9.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

Key Financial Results (in millions, except for percentages and per ADS data) For the Three Months Ended % Change6

December 31,

2023 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 YoY QoQ RMB RMB RMB Vehicle sales 40,379.3 41,323.8 42,643.0 5.6% 3.2% Vehicle margin 22.7% 20.9% 19.7% (3.0)pts (1.2)pts Total revenues 41,732.1 42,874.2 44,273.7 6.1% 3.3% Gross profit 9,786.9 9,224.7 8,970.2 (8.3)% (2.8)% Gross margin 23.5% 21.5% 20.3% (3.2)pts (1.2)pts Operating expenses (6,750.5) (5,792.0) (5,266.9) (22.0)% (9.1)% Income from operations 3,036.4 3,432.7 3,703.3 22.0% 7.9% Operating margin 7.3% 8.0% 8.4% 1.1pts 0.4pts Net income 5,752.3 2,820.5 3,532.7 (38.6)% 25.3% Non-GAAP net income 4,588.7 3,851.0 4,039.7 (12.0)% 4.9% Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 5.32 2.66 3.31 (37.8)% 24.4% Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 4.23 3.63 3.79 (10.4)% 4.4% Net cash provided by operating activities 17,294.2 11,024.6 8,680.3 (49.8)% (21.3)% Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 14,638.1 9,051.8 6,059.3 (58.6)% (33.1)%

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2024

Vehicle sales were RMB138.5 billion (US$19.0 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB120.3 billion in 2023.





were RMB138.5 billion (US$19.0 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB120.3 billion in 2023. Vehicle margin was 19.8% in 2024, compared with 21.5% in 2023.





was 19.8% in 2024, compared with 21.5% in 2023. Total revenues were RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB123.9 billion in 2023.





were RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB123.9 billion in 2023. Gross profit was RMB29.7 billion (US$4.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 7.9% from RMB27.5 billion in 2023.





was RMB29.7 billion (US$4.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 7.9% from RMB27.5 billion in 2023. Gross margin was 20.5% in 2024, compared with 22.2% in 2023.





was 20.5% in 2024, compared with 22.2% in 2023. Operating expenses were RMB22.6 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 12.7% from RMB20.1 billion in 2023.





were RMB22.6 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 12.7% from RMB20.1 billion in 2023. Income from operations was RMB7.0 billion (US$961.6 million) in 2024, representing a decrease of 5.2% from RMB7.4 billion in 2023.





was RMB7.0 billion (US$961.6 million) in 2024, representing a decrease of 5.2% from RMB7.4 billion in 2023. Operating margin was 4.9% in 2024, compared with 6.0% in 2023.





was 4.9% in 2024, compared with 6.0% in 2023. Net income was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 31.9% from RMB11.8 billion in 2023. Non-GAAP net income was RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 12.5% from RMB12.2 billion in 2023.





was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 31.9% from RMB11.8 billion in 2023. was RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 12.5% from RMB12.2 billion in 2023. Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB7.58 (US$1.04) in 2024, compared with RMB11.10 in 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB10.04 (US$1.38) in 2024, compared with RMB11.46 in 2023.





was RMB7.58 (US$1.04) in 2024, compared with RMB11.10 in 2023. was RMB10.04 (US$1.38) in 2024, compared with RMB11.46 in 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB15.9 billion (US$2.2 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 68.6% from RMB50.7 billion in 2023.





was RMB15.9 billion (US$2.2 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 68.6% from RMB50.7 billion in 2023. Free cash flow was RMB8.2 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 81.4% from RMB44.2 billion in 2023.

Key Financial Results (in millions, except for percentages and per ADS data) For the Year Ended % Change December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 YoY RMB RMB Vehicle sales 120,294.7 138,538.1 15.2% Vehicle margin 21.5% 19.8% (1.7)pts Total revenues 123,851.3 144,459.9 16.6% Gross profit 27,496.8 29,656.1 7.9% Gross margin 22.2% 20.5% (1.7)pts Operating expenses (20,089.9) (22,637.0) 12.7% Income from operations 7,406.9 7,019.1 (5.2)% Operating margin 6.0% 4.9% (1.1)pts Net income 11,809.1 8,045.3 (31.9)% Non-GAAP net income 12,197.6 10,670.1 (12.5)% Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 11.10 7.58 (31.7)% Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 11.46 10.04 (12.4)% Net cash provided by operating activities 50,693.5 15,933.2 (68.6)% Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 44,186.3 8,203.1 (81.4)%

Recent Developments

Delivery Update

In January and February 2025, the Company delivered 29,927 and 26,263 vehicles, respectively. As of February 28, 2025, in China, the Company had 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 488 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 224 cities, and 1,874 super charging stations in operation equipped with 10,008 charging stalls.



OTA Updates

The Company continues to elevate user experience through OTA updates, with the most recent releases of OTA 6.5 in November 2024, OTA 7.0 in January 2025, and OTA 7.1 in February 2025. Available on the Li L series and Li MEGA, these updates introduced a wide array of new and enhanced autonomous driving, smart space, and smart electric features. Leveraging its full-stack, proprietary end-to-end (E2E) and vision-language model (VLM) technologies, the Company delivered a one-click point-to-point autonomous driving feature to all Li AD Max users via OTA 6.5 and upgraded its highway NOA via OTA 7.0 to enable seamless autonomous driving experiences across all driving scenarios. OTA 7.1 features an enhanced Li AD Max V13, offering smoother performance when navigating complex road conditions. These OTA updates also include upgrades to the Li Xiang Tong Xue smart assistant, the introduction of Sentry Mode High-Risk Video Remote Preview and Front Passenger Exit Alert features, and further enhancements to charging planning and efficiency.



Germany Research and Development Center

In January 2025, the Company officially established its first overseas research and development center in Munich, Germany, which will drive its continued developments in technology pre-research, product development, and product strategy.



CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “Our record performance in the fourth quarter propelled our full-year deliveries to surpass the 500,000 milestone, making us the first among premium automotive brands in China. We also maintained our sales leadership position among Chinese automotive brands in the RMB200,000 and above NEV market. These achievements reflect our ability to drive innovation, efficiency, and value creation for users. Over the past year, we achieved a number of significant breakthroughs in intelligentization. Our autonomous driving solution now provides end-to-end functionality across all driving scenarios powered by our full-stack, proprietary E2E and VLM dual system architecture. Additionally, we significantly enhanced Li Xiang Tong Xue’s capabilities in memorization, planning, tool utilization, and expression, upgrading the interactive experience for users. Looking ahead to 2025, we will launch our next-generation autonomous driving architecture and new BEV models, bringing happiness to more families with enhanced intelligent features and a more diversified product portfolio.”

Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, “We concluded 2024 with a robust financial performance. Strong vehicle deliveries drove fourth-quarter revenues to RMB44.3 billion, representing a new quarterly record high and 6.1% year-over-year growth. This brought our full-year revenues to RMB144.5 billion, increasing by 16.6% year over year. We also maintained robust profitability with a net income of RMB8.0 billion and operating cash flow of RMB15.9 billion for the full year of 2024. Our year-end cash reserve remained solid at RMB112.8 billion, laying a sound foundation for future growth. Moving forward, we remain committed to expanding our business and driving technological innovation while striving for financial excellence. By continuously enhancing our comprehensive capabilities, we aim to grow sustainably and steadily advance toward our long-term vision in this intelligent era, creating value for all our stakeholders.”

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.1% from RMB41.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.3% from RMB42.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





were RMB44.3 billion (US$6.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 6.1% from RMB41.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.3% from RMB42.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Vehicle sales were RMB42.6 billion (US$5.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 5.6% from RMB40.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.2% from RMB41.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to interest subsidies provided to customers.





were RMB42.6 billion (US$5.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 5.6% from RMB40.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 3.2% from RMB41.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to interest subsidies provided to customers. Other sales and services were RMB1.6 billion (US$223.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 20.5% from RMB1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 5.2% from RMB1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to the increased provision of services and sales of accessories, which is in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales. The revenue from other sales and services remained relatively stable over the third quarter of 2024.



Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was RMB35.3 billion (US$4.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 10.5% from RMB31.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB33.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales due to different product mix. The increase in cost of sales over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increase in vehicle deliveries.





was RMB35.3 billion (US$4.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 10.5% from RMB31.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB33.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales due to different product mix. The increase in cost of sales over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increase in vehicle deliveries. Gross profit was RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.3% from RMB9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.8% from RMB9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





was RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.3% from RMB9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 2.8% from RMB9.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Vehicle margin was 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in vehicle margin over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly due to different product mix. The decrease in vehicle margin over the third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to losses on purchase commitment and lower average selling price due to interest subsidies provided to customers.





was 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 22.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 20.9% in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in vehicle margin over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly due to different product mix. The decrease in vehicle margin over the third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to losses on purchase commitment and lower average selling price due to interest subsidies provided to customers. Gross margin was 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 21.5% in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in gross margin over the fourth quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the decrease in vehicle margin.



Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB5.3 billion (US$721.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 22.0% from RMB6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 9.1% from RMB5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





were RMB5.3 billion (US$721.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 22.0% from RMB6.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 9.1% from RMB5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Research and development expenses were RMB2.4 billion (US$329.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 31.0% from RMB3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 6.9% from RMB2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to decreased expenses related to product portfolios and technologies, and decreased employee compensation. The decrease in research and development expenses over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation.





were RMB2.4 billion (US$329.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 31.0% from RMB3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 6.9% from RMB2.6 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to decreased expenses related to product portfolios and technologies, and decreased employee compensation. The decrease in research and development expenses over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation. Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB3.1 billion (US$421.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 5.9% from RMB3.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 8.4% from RMB3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation and improved operational efficiency. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses over the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation associated with the recognition of the chief executive officer’s performance-based awards in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by the increased marketing and promotional activities.

Income from Operations

Income from operations was RMB3.7 billion (US$507.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 22.0% from RMB3.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 7.9% from RMB3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Operating margin was 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 7.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 8.0% in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB4.2 billion (US$577.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 9.1% from RMB3.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 5.5% from RMB4.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024.



Net Income and Net Earnings Per Share

Net income was RMB3.5 billion (US$484.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 38.6% from RMB5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 25.3% from RMB2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was RMB4.0 billion (US$553.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 12.0% from RMB4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB3.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024.





was RMB3.5 billion (US$484.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 38.6% from RMB5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 25.3% from RMB2.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024. was RMB4.0 billion (US$553.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 12.0% from RMB4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase of 4.9% from RMB3.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB3.52 (US$0.48) and RMB3.31 (US$0.45) in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, compared with RMB5.72 and RMB5.32 in the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, and RMB2.82 and RMB2.66 in the third quarter of 2024, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB4.03 (US$0.55) and RMB3.79 (US$0.52) in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, compared with RMB4.54 and RMB4.23 in the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, and RMB3.85 and RMB3.63 in the third quarter of 2024, respectively.



Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Cash position 7 was RMB112.8 billion (US$15.5 billion) as of December 31, 2024.





was RMB112.8 billion (US$15.5 billion) as of December 31, 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 49.8% from RMB17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 21.3% from RMB11.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The change in net cash provided by operating activities over the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to increased payment related to inventory purchase, partially offset by the increase in cash received from customers.





was RMB8.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 49.8% from RMB17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 21.3% from RMB11.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The change in net cash provided by operating activities over the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024 was mainly due to increased payment related to inventory purchase, partially offset by the increase in cash received from customers. Free cash flow was RMB6.1 billion (US$830.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 58.6% from RMB14.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 33.1% from RMB9.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

Financial Results for the Full Year 2024

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB123.9 billion in 2023.





were RMB144.5 billion (US$19.8 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB123.9 billion in 2023. Vehicle sales were RMB138.5 billion (US$19.0 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB120.3 billion in 2023. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix and changes in pricing strategy.





were RMB138.5 billion (US$19.0 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB120.3 billion in 2023. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix and changes in pricing strategy. Other sales and services were RMB5.9 billion (US$811.3 million) in 2024, representing an increase of 66.5% from RMB3.6 billion in 2023. The increase in revenue from other sales and services was mainly attributable to the increased provision of services and sales of accessories, which is in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.



Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was RMB114.8 billion (US$15.7 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 19.1% from RMB96.4 billion in 2023. The increase in cost of sales was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales due to different product mix and cost reduction.





was RMB114.8 billion (US$15.7 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 19.1% from RMB96.4 billion in 2023. The increase in cost of sales was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales due to different product mix and cost reduction. Gross profit was RMB29.7 billion (US$4.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 7.9% from RMB27.5 billion in 2023.





was RMB29.7 billion (US$4.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 7.9% from RMB27.5 billion in 2023. Vehicle margin was 19.8% in 2024, compared with 21.5% in 2023. The decrease in vehicle margin was mainly due to different product mix, and changes in pricing strategy, partially offset by cost reduction.





was 19.8% in 2024, compared with 21.5% in 2023. The decrease in vehicle margin was mainly due to different product mix, and changes in pricing strategy, partially offset by cost reduction. Gross margin was 20.5% in 2024, compared with 22.2% in 2023. The decrease in gross margin was mainly attributable to the decrease of vehicle margin.



Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB22.6 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 12.7% from RMB20.1 billion in 2023.





were RMB22.6 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 12.7% from RMB20.1 billion in 2023. Research and development expenses were RMB11.1 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 4.6% from RMB10.6 billion in 2023. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to increased expenses to support our expanding product portfolios and technologies, and increased employee compensation.





were RMB11.1 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 4.6% from RMB10.6 billion in 2023. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to increased expenses to support our expanding product portfolios and technologies, and increased employee compensation. Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB12.2 billion (US$1.7 billion) in 2024, representing an increase of 25.2% from RMB9.8 billion in 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased employee compensation associated with growth in number of staff and the recognition of share-based compensation expenses regarding the chief executive officer’s performance-based awards in 2024, as well as increased rental and other expenses associated with the expansion of sales and servicing network.



Income from Operations

Income from operations was RMB7.0 billion (US$961.6 million) in 2024, representing a decrease of 5.2% from RMB7.4 billion in 2023. Operating margin was 4.9% in 2024, compared with 6.0% in 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB9.7 billion (US$1.3 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 1.4% from RMB9.8 billion in 2023.



Net Income and Net Earnings Per Share

Net income was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 31.9% from RMB11.8 billion in 2023. Non-GAAP net income was RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 12.5% from RMB12.2 billion in 2023.





was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 31.9% from RMB11.8 billion in 2023. was RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 12.5% from RMB12.2 billion in 2023. Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB8.06 (US$1.10) and RMB7.58 (US$1.04) in 2024, respectively, compared with RMB11.90 and RMB11.10 in 2023, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB10.69 (US$1.47) and RMB10.04 (US$1.38) in 2024, respectively, compared with RMB12.29 and RMB11.46 in 2023, respectively.



Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB15.9 billion (US$2.2 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 68.6% from RMB50.7 billion in 2023. The change in net cash provided by operating activities was mainly due to increased payment related to inventory purchase, partially offset by the increase in cash received from customers.





was RMB15.9 billion (US$2.2 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 68.6% from RMB50.7 billion in 2023. The change in net cash provided by operating activities was mainly due to increased payment related to inventory purchase, partially offset by the increase in cash received from customers. Free cash flow was RMB8.2 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024, representing a decrease of 81.4% from RMB44.2 billion in 2023.



Employees

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a total of 32,248 employees.



Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 88,000 and 93,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5% to 15.7%.





to be between 88,000 and 93,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5% to 15.7%. Total revenues to be between RMB23.4 billion (US$3.2 billion) and RMB24.7 billion (US$3.4 billion), representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.7% to 3.5%.



This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on its business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP cost of sales, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders and free cash flow, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家, 创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “likely to,” “challenges,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Li Auto Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 40,379,267 41,323,833 42,642,978 5,842,064 120,294,667 138,538,092 18,979,641 Other sales and services 1,352,830 1,550,385 1,630,694 223,404 3,556,665 5,921,854 811,291 Total revenues 41,732,097 42,874,218 44,273,672 6,065,468 123,851,332 144,459,946 19,790,932 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (31,202,028) (32,671,723) (34,252,151) (4,692,525) (94,482,347) (111,121,036) (15,223,520) Other sales and services (743,186) (977,822) (1,051,303) (144,028) (1,872,234) (3,682,772) (504,538) Total cost of sales (31,945,214) (33,649,545) (35,303,454) (4,836,553) (96,354,581) (114,803,808) (15,728,058) Gross profit 9,786,883 9,224,673 8,970,218 1,228,915 27,496,751 29,656,138 4,062,874 Operating expenses: Research and development (3,491,026) (2,586,534) (2,408,357) (329,944) (10,586,129) (11,071,358) (1,516,770) Selling, general and administrative (3,269,668) (3,359,640) (3,076,993) (421,546) (9,767,955) (12,229,323) (1,675,410) Other operating income, net 10,237 154,174 218,446 29,927 264,210 663,657 90,921 Total operating expenses (6,750,457) (5,792,000) (5,266,904) (721,563) (20,089,874) (22,637,024) (3,101,259) Income from operations 3,036,426 3,432,673 3,703,314 507,352 7,406,877 7,019,114 961,615 Other (expense)/income: Interest expense (13,675) (54,167) (61,759) (8,461) (86,251) (187,755) (25,722) Interest income and investment income, net 794,355 (21,979) 403,021 55,214 2,082,948 1,819,964 249,334 Others, net 358,825 43,752 17,128 2,347 1,048,189 664,301 91,009 Income before income tax 4,175,931 3,400,279 4,061,704 556,452 10,451,763 9,315,624 1,276,236 Income tax benefit/(expense) 1,576,385 (579,789) (529,010) (72,474) 1,357,362 (1,270,374) (174,041) Net income 5,752,316 2,820,490 3,532,694 483,978 11,809,125 8,045,250 1,102,195 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 94,235 6,228 9,757 1,337 104,992 12,900 1,767 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 5,658,081 2,814,262 3,522,937 482,641 11,704,133 8,032,350 1,100,428 Net income 5,752,316 2,820,490 3,532,694 483,978 11,809,125 8,045,250 1,102,195 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 40,438 (136,283) 236,903 32,456 (30,766) 53,128 7,279 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) 40,438 (136,283) 236,903 32,456 (30,766) 53,128 7,279 Total comprehensive income 5,792,754 2,684,207 3,769,597 516,434 11,778,359 8,098,378 1,109,474 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 94,235 6,228 9,757 1,337 104,992 12,900 1,767 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 5,698,519 2,677,979 3,759,840 515,097 11,673,367 8,085,478 1,107,707 Weighted average number of ADSs Basic 989,909,259 997,934,606 1,000,250,311 1,000,250,311 983,931,880 996,595,976 996,595,976 Diluted 1,064,538,392 1,062,727,888 1,066,897,163 1,066,897,163 1,057,688,196 1,064,636,715 1,064,636,715 Net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 5.72 2.82 3.52 0.48 11.90 8.06 1.10 Diluted 5.32 2.66 3.31 0.45 11.10 7.58 1.04 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 1,979,818,518 1,995,869,212 2,000,500,621 2,000,500,621 1,967,863,759 1,993,191,951 1,993,191,951 Diluted 2,129,076,784 2,125,455,776 2,133,794,325 2,133,794,325 2,115,376,392 2,129,273,430 2,129,273,430 Net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 2.86 1.41 1.76 0.24 5.95 4.03 0.55 Diluted 2.66 1.33 1.65 0.23 5.55 3.79 0.52





Li Auto Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 91,329,030 65,901,123 9,028,417 Restricted cash 479 6,849 938 Time deposits and short-term investments 11,933,255 46,904,548 6,425,897 Trade receivable 143,523 135,112 18,510 Inventories 6,871,979 8,185,604 1,121,423 Prepayments and other current assets 4,247,318 5,176,546 709,184 Total current assets 114,525,584 126,309,782 17,304,369 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 1,595,376 922,897 126,436 Property, plant and equipment, net 15,745,018 21,140,933 2,896,296 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,939,230 8,323,963 1,140,378 Intangible assets, net 864,180 914,951 125,348 Goodwill 5,484 5,484 751 Deferred tax assets 1,990,245 2,542,180 348,277 Other non-current assets 2,802,354 2,188,888 299,876 Total non-current assets 28,941,887 36,039,296 4,937,362 Total assets 143,467,471 162,349,078 22,241,731 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 6,975,399 281,102 38,511 Trade and notes payable 51,870,097 53,596,194 7,342,648 Amounts due to related parties 10,607 11,492 1,574 Deferred revenue, current 1,525,543 1,396,489 191,318 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,146,437 1,438,092 197,018 Finance lease liabilities, current — 95,205 13,043 Accruals and other current liabilities 11,214,626 12,397,322 1,698,426 Total current liabilities 72,742,709 69,215,896 9,482,538 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 1,747,070 8,151,598 1,116,764 Deferred revenue, non-current 812,218 720,531 98,712 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3,677,961 5,735,738 785,793 Finance lease liabilities, non-current — 642,984 88,088 Deferred tax liabilities 200,877 864,999 118,504 Other non-current liabilities 3,711,414 5,696,950 780,479 Total non-current liabilities 10,149,540 21,812,800 2,988,340 Total liabilities 82,892,249 91,028,696 12,470,878 Total Li Auto Inc. shareholders’ equity 60,142,624 70,874,884 9,709,820 Noncontrolling interests 432,598 445,498 61,033 Total shareholders’ equity 60,575,222 71,320,382 9,770,853 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 143,467,471 162,349,078 22,241,731





Li Auto Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 17,294,228 11,024,642 8,680,301 1,189,196 50,693,521 15,933,160 2,182,834 Net cash used in investing activities (469,104) (14,212,597) (19,987,058) (2,738,216) (12,068) (41,137,169) (5,635,769) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 863,355 238,305 (734,467) (100,622) 185,385 (415,648) (56,944) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (48,180) (245,692) 355,742 48,737 44,513 198,120 27,143 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 17,640,299 (3,195,342) (11,685,482) (1,600,905) 50,911,351 (25,421,537) (3,482,736) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 73,689,210 80,788,796 77,593,454 10,630,260 40,418,158 91,329,509 12,512,091 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 91,329,509 77,593,454 65,907,972 9,029,355 91,329,509 65,907,972 9,029,355 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,294,228 11,024,642 8,680,301 1,189,196 50,693,521 15,933,160 2,182,834 Capital expenditures (2,656,106) (1,972,878) (2,620,969) (359,071) (6,507,189) (7,730,022) (1,059,009) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 14,638,122 9,051,764 6,059,332 830,125 44,186,332 8,203,138 1,123,825





Li Auto Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of sales (31,945,214) (33,649,545) (35,303,454) (4,836,553) (96,354,581) (114,803,808) (15,728,058) Share-based compensation expenses 15,334 8,213 10,394 1,424 46,631 39,728 5,443 Non-GAAP cost of sales (31,929,880) (33,641,332) (35,293,060) (4,835,129) (96,307,950) (114,764,080) (15,722,615) Research and development expenses (3,491,026) (2,586,534) (2,408,357) (329,944) (10,586,129) (11,071,358) (1,516,770) Share-based compensation expenses 537,843 296,778 303,047 41,517 1,552,421 1,257,921 172,334 Non-GAAP research and development expenses (2,953,183) (2,289,756) (2,105,310) (288,427) (9,033,708) (9,813,437) (1,344,436) Selling, general and administrative expenses (3,269,668) (3,359,640) (3,076,993) (421,546) (9,767,955) (12,229,323) (1,675,410) Share-based compensation expenses 273,443 725,500 199,633 27,350 779,637 1,333,256 182,655 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (2,996,225) (2,634,140) (2,877,360) (394,196) (8,988,318) (10,896,067) (1,492,755) Income from operations 3,036,426 3,432,673 3,703,314 507,352 7,406,877 7,019,114 961,615 Share-based compensation expenses 826,620 1,030,491 513,074 70,291 2,378,689 2,630,905 360,432 Non-GAAP income from operations 3,863,046 4,463,164 4,216,388 577,643 9,785,566 9,650,019 1,322,047 Net income 5,752,316 2,820,490 3,532,694 483,978 11,809,125 8,045,250 1,102,195 Share-based compensation expenses 826,620 1,030,491 513,074 70,291 2,378,689 2,630,905 360,432 Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets (1,990,245) — (6,085) (834) (1,990,245) (6,085) (834) Non-GAAP net income8 4,588,691 3,850,981 4,039,683 553,435 12,197,569 10,670,070 1,461,793 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 5,658,081 2,814,262 3,522,937 482,641 11,704,133 8,032,350 1,100,428 Share-based compensation expenses 826,620 1,030,491 513,074 70,291 2,378,689 2,630,905 360,432 Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets (1,990,245) — (6,085) (834) (1,990,245) (6,085) (834) Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 4,494,456 3,844,753 4,029,926 552,098 12,092,577 10,657,170 1,460,026 Weighted average number of ADSs Basic 989,909,259 997,934,606 1,000,250,311 1,000,250,311 983,931,880 996,595,976 996,595,976 Diluted 1,064,538,392 1,062,727,888 1,066,897,163 1,066,897,163 1,057,688,196 1,064,636,715 1,064,636,715 Non-GAAP net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 4.54 3.85 4.03 0.55 12.29 10.69 1.47 Diluted 4.23 3.63 3.79 0.52 11.46 10.04 1.38 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 1,979,818,518 1,995,869,212 2,000,500,621 2,000,500,621 1,967,863,759 1,993,191,951 1,993,191,951 Diluted 2,129,076,784 2,125,455,776 2,133,794,325 2,133,794,325 2,115,376,392 2,129,273,430 2,129,273,430 Non-GAAP net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders9 Basic 2.27 1.93 2.01 0.28 6.15 5.35 0.73 Diluted 2.11 1.81 1.89 0.26 5.73 5.02 0.69

