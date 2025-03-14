Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Report 2025 - Military UUV Market Expands with AI, Underwater Swarm Technology, and Autonomous Capabilities

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The military unmanned underwater vehicles market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.95 billion in 2024 to $4.41 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strategic defense requirements, naval modernization initiatives, maritime border security, underwater mine countermeasures, environmental monitoring.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the military unmanned underwater vehicles market share in 2024.

Key Companies Profiled: Kongsberg Maritime; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Saab AB; Atlas Elektronik; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated



The military unmanned underwater vehicles market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.52 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanded mission capabilities, underwater communications development, environmental monitoring and research, expanded role in mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare enhancement. Major trends in the forecast period include underwater swarm technology, collaboration and joint ventures, sustainability and environmental considerations, underwater communication enhancement, artificial intelligence and data analytics.



The anticipated rise in defense budgets is poised to drive the military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) market in the coming years. As per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute report in April 2023, global military spending surged to a record high of $2.24 trillion in 2022, with a significant 13% growth in Europe. Leading contributors, including the United States and China, maintained their positions, jointly comprising 52% of the global expenditure. This escalating defense expenditure significantly propels the growth trajectory of the military UUV market.



The rising threat of terrorism is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the military unmanned underwater vehicles market in the future. For example, in March 2023, the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), an Australian research organization focused on developing metrics for analyzing peace, reported in its global terrorism index that, in 2022, the average number of deaths per terrorist attack increased by 0.4. Terrorist attacks have become increasingly lethal, resulting in an average of 1.7 fatalities per attack, compared to 1.3 deaths per attack in 2021. Additionally, there were a total of 6,701 deaths attributed to terrorist activities in 2022. Consequently, the rise in terrorism is driving the expansion of the military unmanned underwater vehicles market.



The evolution of dispersed maritime operations emerges as a prominent trend shaping the military UUV market. For instance, in 2022, the US Navy selected the REMUS 300 as its next-generation small unmanned undersea vehicle (SUUV), aimed at enhancing distributed marine operations by fulfilling crucial underwater tasks.



Innovative developments in autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) represent a strategic initiative within major companies operating in the military UUV market. For example, in August 2023, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) launched Neerakshi, an AUV designed for diverse military operations. Boasting advanced mine-detection and search-and-rescue capabilities, Neerakshi is tailored for mine countermeasures (MCM) support and underwater structure monitoring. This cutting-edge technology contributes significantly to anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training for naval vessels.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) by Product Type: Remotely Operated Vehicle; Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

2) by Propulsion System: Electric System; Mechanical System; Hybrid System

3) by Application: Search and Rescue; Defense



Subsegments:



1) by Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV): Observation ROVs; Work-Class ROVs; Micro ROVs

2) by Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV): Tactical AUVs; Survey AUVs; Long-Endurance AUVs



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market report include:

Kongsberg Maritime

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

Atlas Elektronik

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Boeing

General Dynamics Corporation

Gabri SRL

Eca Group

International Submarine Engineering

L3 Harris Technologies Inc

Fugro N.V.

Oceaneering International Inc.

Blue Robotics Inc.

Riptide Autonomous Solutions LLC

Aquabotix Technology Corporation

Deep Ocean Engineering

Eelume AS

Epsilon Systems Solutions

Forum Energy Technologies

Greensea Systems Inc.

Hydroid Inc.

Kraken Robotics

Ocean Infinity

Planck Aerosystems

Sea Machines Robotics

Sonardyne International Ltd.

Subsea 7

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Liquid Robotics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/un6aj9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.