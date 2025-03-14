RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 Source: Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-03-14
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,005 
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids12 
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.867 %
Lowest yield0.867 %
Highest accepted yield0.867 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2025-03-14
Loan3114 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258 
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,550 
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids20 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.861 %
Lowest yield0.859 %
Highest accepted yield0.863 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 