RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-03-14
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,005
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.867 %
|Lowest yield
|0.867 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.867 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-03-14
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,550
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|20
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.861 %
|Lowest yield
|0.859 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.863 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00