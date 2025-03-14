Pressure Vessels Market Review and Outlook 2018-2030: Revenues Totalled $60.24 Billion in 2024, with Chemical & Petrochemical End-uses Accounting for 38.6% Share

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Vessels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pressure vessels market size is estimated to reach USD 75.82 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2025 to 2030. The growing demand for pressure vessels in chemical & petrochemical and oil & gas industries is expected to drive market growth.







Increasing chemical demand from various end-use industries is encouraging new capital investment in the chemical industry. The production capacity of chemicals is expected to increase on account of setting up of new chemical facilities. This is expected to augment the demand for various types of pressure vessels and storage tanks used in different chemical processes.



The global market is fragmented with major companies striving for market leadership. Key players focus on forward integration to maximize their profits and expand their regional presence across the globe. In addition, manufacturers are expected to tie up with engineering solution providers to deliver high-quality product solutions at affordable prices.



Pressure Vessels Market Report Highlights

The steel segment dominated the global pressure vessels industry and accounted for the largest revenue share of 29.7% in 2024.

The boiler segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.4% in 2024, primarily driven by the increasing demand for efficient energy generation and industrial processes.

The chemicals and petrochemicals segment held the dominant position in the market, with the largest revenue share of 38.6% in 2024, driven by the rising demand for various chemicals and plastics.

The Asia-Pacific pressure vessels market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.1% in 2024.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $60.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $75.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4% Regions Covered Global

