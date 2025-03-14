Corporate E-Learning Growth Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2031: A $555 Billion Industry Opportunity - Growing Remote and Hybrid Work Culture Driving the Need for Virtual Learning

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate E-learning Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Learning Type, Vertical, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Corporate E-learning Market size is expected to reach $554.96 billion by 2031, rising at a market growth of 19.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



The financial sector uses e-learning to train employees on risk management, compliance, regulatory updates, and financial technologies (FinTech). With the growing emphasis on data security, fraud prevention, and digital banking solutions, BFSI organizations leverage corporate e-learning to ensure their workforce remains proficient in industry trends and regulations. The integration of gamified learning, interactive simulations, and AI-driven training modules has further enhanced the effectiveness of corporate e-learning in this sector. The BFSI segment held 17% revenue share in the market in 2023.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In 2024, October, Udemy, Inc. unveiled new AI features, including the Udemy AI Assistant, Skills Mapping, and AI-powered learning paths, to enhance personalized learning at scale for enterprises. These tools help organizations improve skills development, reduce workload, and align training with business goals, supporting upskilling and reskilling efforts.

Additionally, In 2024, September, Adobe, Inc. unveiled Adobe Captivate 12.4, a tool for creating interactive, device-independent eLearning content. Version 12.4 delivers advanced enhancements, including question pools, improved padding controls, upgraded simulations, direct publishing to Adobe Learning Manager, customizable project dimensions, file hyperlinking, and resizable hotspots.



Market Growth Factors



Technological progress has accelerated the need for businesses to adapt to new tools, software, and practices. As industries embrace automation, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies, there is increasing pressure to ensure that the workforce remains relevant and competitive. Hence, rising demand for workforce upskilling and reskilling due to technological advancements drives the market's growth.



Additionally, Digital transformation is no longer just a buzzword - it has become a central strategy for businesses across industries. From automating operations to enhancing customer experiences, companies are investing heavily in digital tools and solutions. Cloud-based technologies have become integral to modern business practices as part of this transformation. In conclusion, rapid digital transformation and increasing adoption of cloud-based learning solutions drive the market's growth.



Market Restraining Factors



While e-learning offers numerous benefits, one of the primary challenges businesses face is the significant upfront investment required to develop or adopt a comprehensive platform. This includes costs associated with purchasing software, designing custom content, integrating with existing systems, and training employees on how to use the new platform. Therefore, high initial investment and maintenance costs for e-learning platforms hinder the market's growth.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The above illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Product Launches and Product Expansions.



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Workforce Upskilling and Reskilling Due to Technological Advancements Growing Remote and Hybrid Work Culture Driving the Need for Virtual Learning Rapid Digital Transformation and Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Learning Solutions

Restraints High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs for E-Learning Platforms Privacy and Security Concerns Regarding Employee Data and Learning Platforms

Opportunities Increased Government and Corporate Investments in Employee Learning and Development Rising Popularity of Mobile Learning and Microlearning for On-the-Go Training

Challenges Overcoming Limited Availability of High-Quality and Relevant Content for Specific Industry Needs Addressing the Digital Divide and Inequitable Access to E-Learning



Organization Type Outlook



Based on organization size, the market is characterized by large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment procured 37% revenue share in the market in 2023. The increasing digital transformation among SMEs, the affordability of cloud-based e-learning platforms, and the need for cost-effective training solutions drive growth in this segment.



Learning Type Outlook



On the basis of learning type, the market is classified into distance learning, instructor-led training, and blended learning. The distance learning segment acquired 41% revenue share in the market in 2023. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of online training solutions, cost efficiency, and the flexibility it offers employees.



Vertical Outlook



By vertical, the market is divided into IT, healthcare, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and others. The IT segment witnessed 23% revenue share in the market in 2023. Rapid technological advancements, the continuous need for upskilling, and adopting new software and programming languages primarily drive this dominance.

By Regional Analysis



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment witnessed 27% revenue share in the market in 2023. The rapid digital transformation across industries, increasing internet penetration, and the rising demand for cost-effective training solutions have contributed to this region's expansion.



Market Competition and Attributes



The corporate e-learning market is highly competitive, driven by increasing demand for scalable, cost-effective, and personalized training solutions. Key attributes include AI-powered learning, interactive content, gamification, and cloud-based platforms for seamless access. Market players focus on adaptive learning technologies, microlearning, and analytics-driven insights to enhance engagement and efficiency. The rise of remote work and continuous skill development initiatives further fuels competition. Pricing, content quality, and technological innovation play a crucial role in differentiation, shaping market dynamics and customer preferences.

Cardinal Matrix - Market Competition Analysis



Based on the analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the forerunner in the Corporate E-learning Market. Companies such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation are some of the key innovators in Corporate E-learning Market. In June, 2023, Amazon Web Services, Inc. unveiled the Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance, aiming to improve career readiness. In collaboration with Fortune companies, government agencies, and educational leaders, the initiative addresses tech skills gaps and creates pathways to cloud support, software development, and data integration roles.



Recent Strategies Deployed in the Market

Jan-2025: Microsoft Corporation teamed up with Pearson, an education company to enhance AI-driven learning and reskilling. This collaboration combines Pearson's expertise in education with Microsoft's AI and cloud technologies, aiming to provide scalable, personalized learning solutions and certifications to workers and learners, preparing them for AI-driven careers in various industries globally.

Oct-2024: Udemy, Inc. unveiled new AI features, including the Udemy AI Assistant, Skills Mapping, and AI-powered learning paths, to enhance personalized learning at scale for enterprises. These tools help organizations improve skills development, reduce workload, and align training with business goals, supporting upskilling and reskilling efforts.

Sep-2024: Adobe, Inc. unveiled Adobe Captivate 12.4, a tool for creating interactive, device-independent eLearning content. Version 12.4 delivers advanced enhancements, including question pools, improved padding controls, upgraded simulations, direct publishing to Adobe Learning Manager, customizable project dimensions, file hyperlinking, and resizable hotspots.

Sep-2024: IBM Corporation announced the partnership with Coursera, a learning platform to offer access to its courses and certifications at no extra cost with an IBM Individual Learning Subscription. This includes IBM product courses and specializations like Linux System Administration and Private Cloud Management on IBM Power Systems, designed to enhance technical skills.

Aug-2024: Udemy, Inc. unveiled a self-serve toolkit to help small and growing businesses (SMBs) enhance productivity and innovation through a curated course collection. The toolkit covers in-demand topics like leadership, sales, and cybersecurity. Udemy also upgraded its Team Plan for SMBs, providing access to courses in multiple languages.

List of Key Corporate E-Learning Companies Profiled

Adobe, Inc.

Allen Communication Learning Services

D2L Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Skillsoft Corporation

Udemy, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Market Report Segmentation

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Learning Type

Distance Learning

Instructor-led Training

Blended Learning

By Vertical

IT

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Other Vertical

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



