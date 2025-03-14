Polyurethane Dispersion Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Covestro, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company & More

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Dispersion Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyurethane dispersion market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030.

Water-based dispersion held a substantial market share in 2024, owing to its environment-friendly attributes, reduced VOC emissions, and adherence to stringent regulations.

The paints & coatings segment is estimated to occupy a significant market share in 2024, driven by the need for durable, high-performance finishes that adhere to stringent environmental regulations.

Asia-Pacific polyurethane dispersion (PUD) market held a significant share of the global market in 2024, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Water-based Dispersion

4.1.2. Solvent-based Dispersion

Chapter 5. Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Paints & Coatings

5.1.2. Adhesives & Sealants

5.1.3. Textile Finishing

5.1.4. Natural Leather Finishing

5.1.5. Synthetic Leather

5.1.6. Others

Chapter 6. Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Regional Snapshot

6.2. Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia-Pacific

6.6. Latin America

6.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.2.1. Company Categorization

7.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

7.3. Competitive Dynamics

7.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

7.3.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. Covestro AG

7.4.2. BASF

7.4.3. The Dow Chemical Company

7.4.4. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

7.4.5. The Lubrizol Corporation

7.4.6. Alberdingk Boley GmbH

7.4.7. Solvay

7.4.8. Bayer AG

