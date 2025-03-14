Bleach Market Analysis and Industry Forecast 2025-2029, Featuring Detailed Analysis of 19+ Prominent Companies

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bleach Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bleach market is forecasted to grow by USD 408 million during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for bleaches for water treatment, increasing health and hygiene awareness, and innovations in bleach products. The study identifies the rising demand of bleaches for surface disinfectants as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing demand from the agrochemical segment and expansion of distribution networks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the bleach market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Arkema

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Ecolab Inc.

EnviroChem International Pty. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

Hawkins Inc.

Hill Brothers Chemical Co.

Kemira Oyj

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.

Solvay SA

Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hypo Ltd.

Stearns Packaging Corp.

Swastik Chemicals

The Clorox Co.

The bleach market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Water treatment

Industrial bleach

Dentistry

Household cleaning

By Grade Type

Food grade

Industrial grade

By Type

Reduced

Oxidized

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

